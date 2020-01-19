N.C. educators and the state’s education system have become a political cudgel for a non-related political agenda and the outcome is a loss for the state, its teachers and students.
At the beginning of the 2019 N.C. legislative session Governor Cooper announced he wanted to expand the state’s Medicaid program, a proposal that lacked defined financial accountability and lacked legislature support.
To quickly review, the Republican-lead legislature provided a timely budget for consideration by the governor that included numerous community grants along with a 3.9 per cent pay raise and a structure to provide funding on a “pay as you go” formula for state school construction, but not for Medicaid expansion. Because the Governor was determined that Medicaid expansion would be part of the budget, an issue that the legislative leadership was unwilling to consider without a more detailed proposal, he vetoed the budget proposal.
Arguably Cooper could have refused to sign the budget, recognized as a desk or pocket veto, as a sign of protest. Without the Governor’s signature the budget would have automatically gone into force, thereby relieving him of ownership but at the same time giving him a political argument that it was passed without his support. Instead he showed himself willing to sacrifice education for the benefit of politics.
To counter the Governor’s intransigence the legislature successfully initiated a series of mini-budget proposals to accommodate various state and community needs that benefited from bi-partisan legislative support and the Governor’s signature. But when it came to accepting a mini-budget (S.B. 354 Strengthening Educators Pay Act), providing a 3.9 per cent pay increase for teachers, the Governor’s veto failed to receive an override vote in the legislature, resulting in no pay raises for the coming biennium.
Democrat legislators, realizing the Governor was targeting the wrong issue in his veto, attempted to move the argument to the teacher increase, offering as a compromise a figure of 6.5 per cent increase as opposed to the budgeted 3.9 per cent increase.
The budget writers wanted to spread the pay increases to other state employees who had not benefited as often as teachers over the past 20 years so there was no willingness to compromise on the raise.
But instead of taking a “half loaf,” the Governor and Democrat legislators opted for “no loaf” for teachers and schools.
The decision by the Governor and Democrat legislators to sacrifice education for the political gain on a social program such as Medicaid expansion is sad, shameful and myopic.
The decision is sad because it penalizes a community of teachers, students and parents for a goal that has nothing to do with them. It’s reminiscent of the argument every parent hears from a child who declares they’ll hold their breath until they get their way. Nothing is going to change because the impact has nothing to do with the argument.
Sen. Don Davis, a Greenville Democrat who voted for an earlier version of the budget, told The Raleigh News & Observer that this was “a sad day for the state of North Carolina if this is the best that we can do.” We wholeheartedly agree, it is and was a sad day.
The Governor’s decision, supported by Democrat legislators, is shameful for the damage it is doing to innocent bystanders who just happen to be a good political target for another personal agenda.
In this particular case it’s more about the Governor’s efforts to get re-elected than it is about helping the less fortunate gain medical attention. If the Governor really wanted to address Medicaid expansion he could and should take his argument to the voters by developing a case for consideration by the legislature. Instead he sought use teachers and students as his proxy.
And finally it is myopic because one of the first, if not THE FIRST, weapons for eliminating poverty is education. But rather than enhance the state’s educational environment the Governor is using his veto as a club to promote his personal political agenda. And his legislative caucus approves.
Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger has intentionally delayed the vote on the budget to expedite its reconsideration when the legislature opens in April. We recommend that voters and teachers tell the legislature that this budget is needed and a veto override is appropriate.
