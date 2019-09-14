In Thursday night’s Democrat Party presidential debate, on the campus of Texas Southern University in Houston, the agenda presented by all 10 candidates boiled down to roughly four points:
• Taking away our health insurance
• Abolishing the death penalty and freeing those convicted of non-violent crimes
• Decriminalizing illegal border crossings
• Using our tax dollars to give illegal aliens free benefits
In a word, the platform offered up by all the candidates is socialism.
One thing none of the candidates talked about was the economy. Why?
Because the economy, under President Trump, is soaring. So they didn’t mention it.
They relinquished the economy to Mr. Trump. Because they couldn’t debate the economy. Or argue pro or con about the economy.
Nor did they mention the word “unemployment.” Because unemployment for all practical purposes is nil. Employers can’t find enough workers.
So wallet issues, on which voters focus, were ignored.
Which doesn’t bode well for Democrat candidates.
Looking foolish in the debate was former Democrat Congressman Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke. But it doesn’t matter. His campaign is dead.
Asked about his proposal for “mandatory” buybacks of “assault weapons” by moderator ABC News anchor David Muir, “Are you proposing taking away their guns?” Mr. O’Rourke replied: “Hell, yes! We’re going to take away your AR-15, your AK-47.”
Obviously, he is unaware that mandatory confiscation would be unconstitutional.
Because he never studied the Constitution.
And how, since the government never owned any of the guns, can there be a “buyback”?
Mr. O’Rourke is also hypocritical because, says Townhall.com, a year ago when debating Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz for that seat, he encouraged Texans to keep their AR-15’s and use them lawfully.
He also said America’s founding is not July 4, 1776, but 1619 when African-Americans were brought to Jamestown, Va. But as we were reminded by a letter in The Wall Street Journal, 1619 “marks the arrival of the first African slaves in America only if you believe American colonial history began with the English.” Because Spanish coastal settlements in the South predated the English Virginia settlements by almost a century, and the Spanish brought slaves to the new world in in the 1500s.
“North America has a Native-American, Viking, Mexican, French, Dutch, Swedish, Irish and African history, along with the Spanish and English versions.”
Which is something else Mr. O’Rourke might not know.
The only candidate to mention the Constitution was former Vice President Joe Biden. He was resented by some of the other candidates, particularly Julián Castro, former Housing and Urban Development secretary, who tried to trick him, because of his age. Insisting Mr. Biden, 76, had contradicted himself on whether people would have to buy into a health care plan in his proposed plan, Mr. Castro, 44, was wrong, showing that youth and inexperience can be duped.
Like all the previous Democrat Party presidential debates, Thursday night’s debate had no American flag on the stage. Is this an indication of the Democrats’ plans for America?
