Today is Patriot Day, the 18th anniversary of 9/11 — Sept. 11, 2001— a solemn day of remembrance. It honors the victims of 9/11, their families and the first responders.
It is also the seventh anniversary of the Battle of Benghazi.
9/11
At 8:46 a.m. 18 years ago which was a Tuesday, 19 Islamic al-Qaeda terrorists armed with box cutters hijacked four airliners, crashing the first one, American Airline Flight 11, into New York City’s World Trade Center’s North Tower. At 9:03 a.m. they crashed United Airlines Flight 175 into the South Tower. At 9:37 a.m. they crashed American Airlines Flight 77 into the Pentagon, and at 10:03 a.m. brave Americans aboard United Airlines Flight 93, realizing their plight, fought their captors, crashing the plane into rural countryside near Shanksville, Pa. Speculation is it was headed to the Capitol or the White House.
Pilots of the planes were murdered, along with many of their crew and some passengers before the planes crashed.
Murdered in the WTC were 2,606 people, and on their way to rescue those trapped, 340 FDNY (Fire Department of New York City) firefighters, 2 FDNY paramedics and a chaplain, 23 NYC policemen and 37 Port Authority Police Department personnel, 8 private emergency medical service EMTs and paramedics, and 125 in the Pentagon and 246 on the aircraft, a total of 2,977 people. About 6,000 people were injured.
Also among the victims of that day are countless first responders — fire and police — who were exposed to toxins and who have died. More than 51,000 people have applied to a victim compensation fund that makes payments to those with illnesses potentially related to 9/11.
In remembrance of what occurred on 9/11, today is also a “National Day of Service and Remembrance.” All U.S. flags and North Carolina flags are respectfully requested to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset.
Embassy attacks
Today is also the seventh anniversary of jihadist attacks on American Embassies in 34 countries, including Cairo, Egypt, where 2,000 Islamic jihadists breached the embassy walls, shredded and burned the American flag and raised a black flag saying: “There is no god but Allah and Muhammad is his messenger.”
It’s also where, in Benghazi, Libya, on Sept. 11, 2012, Islamic terrorists murdered U.S. Ambassador J. Christopher Stevens, State Department Information Management Officer Sean Smith and former Navy SEALS Tyrone Woods and Glen Doherty at an American diplomatic compound.
Messrs. Stevens, Woods and Doherty were working covertly with the CIA to funnel arms to Syrian rebels fighting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
While the attacks on America’s Embassies were unfolding, especially in Benghazi more than six hours after they started and more than an hour before those mentioned above were murdered, then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton released a report, “Statement on the Attack in Benghazi,” saying the reason for the attack was an obscure anti-Muslim video that had been posted on YouTube in the summer.
“The United States deplores any intentional effort to denigrate the religious beliefs of others. Our commitment to religious tolerance goes back to the very beginning of our nation,” she said. “But let me clear. There is never any justification for violent acts of this kind.”
The day after the Benghazi massacre, Mrs. Clinton said, “We’ve seen rage and violence directed at American embassies over an awful Internet video that we had nothing to do with.”
Continuing to lie, she blamed the YouTube video. So did President Barack Obama, former CIA Director David Petraeus, former U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice and former White House Press Secretary Jay Carney.
Having eight hours of real-time video showing what happened Sept. 11, the anniversary of 9/11, they knew a Libyan militia, Ansar al-Sharia, sympathetic to al-Qaeda, and other terrorists linked to an al-Qaeda affiliate in North Africa, the AQIM, were responsible.
Why did they lie? Desperate to protect Mr. Obama’s puffed up record of fighting terrorism and afraid the truth would undermine his re-election, said National Review editor Jonah Goldberg, they concealed their “utter failure to prepare for terrorist attacks on Sept. 11” in responding to the “murder of four Americans by treating our constitutional rights as part of the problem.”
Still facing worldwide jihadist threats, America has found newfound resilience under President Donald Trump. But still the target — the main target — of Islamic extremism and Islamic terrorism, eternal vigilance will always remain vital.
