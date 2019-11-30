We commend the Carteret Health Care Board of Directors, particularly CHC President Dick Brvenik, for their quest that made CHC the first North Carolina hospital to join the nationally recognized Mayo Clinic Care Network.
“This relationship that we’re entering into is going to be a game changer,” said Mr. Brvenik when he made the announcement Nov. 21. “This is about a great collaboration of great medical minds and an investment that this hospital is making.”
It did not happen over night. It involved a rigorous vetting process, after which CHC was accepted into the network.
Pointing out that the Mayo Clinic, with campuses in Minnesota, Arizona and Florida, is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News & World Report, Mr. Brvenik said the Mayo Clinic Care Network was established in 2011 to partner with like-minded independent health systems across the world to share resources and medical expertise.
Employing free web-based online consultation with Mayo clinic physicians via eConsults, CHC physicians have already availed themselves of getting second opinions and reviewing complex cases, along with obtaining diagnostic and treatment advice from Mayo Clinic physicians.
Other tools at their disposal include access to the online medical reference AskMayoExpert, live video conferences, educational materials and Mayo Clinic’s latest research.
Announcing the partnership, Dr. Jeff Moore, CHC Board of Directors secretary, said Mr. Brvenik “came up with the vision that perhaps our mission parallels the Mayo Clinic’s mission, which is a very patient-centric attitude toward providing medical care. The more we looked into it, the more it became apparent that our missions are our desires and goals were parallel.”
Dr. Ryan Uitti, medical director for the Mayo Clinic Care Network, said sharing knowledge and expertise helps patient outcomes, which is why Mayo collaborates with hospitals such as CHC.
“We’ve gotten enough people in the network that we’re learning from each of them and they can learn from the collective. It is, as Mr. Brvenik said, a game changer for making using of capabilities that weren’t available to hospitals years ago.”
An advertisement on page 8A in today’s paper says more information is available at CarteretHealth.org/Mayo.
We salute Mr. Brvenik, the CHC Board of Directors, the CHC medical staff and the hospital staff for making this affiliation a reality.
