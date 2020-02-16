Education is becoming a major political topic as we begin the 2020 election cycle, opening the door for removing the erroneous top-down, government control of our education system.
The topic was initiated at the national level with the President’s State of the Union address last week when he criticized “failing government schools” and promoted Opportunity Scholarship programs that allow low-income families the privilege to select their schools. At the state level concerns about government mandated curricula ramped up earlier this week when N.C. Superintendent Mark Johnson sent out 540,000 text messages and 800,000 emails to parents and educators asking their opinion of Common Core, a controversial curriculum that was initiated in the state’s public schools in 2010.
Because Superintendent Johnson is now seeking the Republican nomination as lieutenant governor, ethics complaints were filed Thursday claiming his use of state resources were for political purposes. His sincerity about the issue is not in question because of his three-year campaign to remove Common Core curriculum requirements for state schools.
Both the President’s efforts and Mr. Johnson’s survey are predicated on the philosophy that education should not be the sole purview of government and that teachers, parents and students are key players and should play a greater role in the process.
Common Core is a perfect example of top-down decision making in education. Initiated by state and federal government officials with little input or participation from teachers in the field and no participation from parents, Common Core was introduced in schools across the nation in 2010 as a way to standardize testing and educational outcome. In many instances the introduction was done with little or no training for teachers and no explanation to the parents. This heavy handed approach quickly resulted in a backlash from both parents and teachers.
The curriculum has been in place for nine years in North Carolina with no significant improvement in educational outcomes to justify continuing the program and Mr. Johnson’s efforts to remove the curriculum are appropriate.
The crux of the problem with Common Core and all the new teaching techniques and testing requirement established in the curriculum is that they are predicated on the concept that education is akin to widget manufacturing. A set standard can be applied to every student and that all the teacher needs to do is provide a daily lesson plan at the end of which the student is educated.
As any real teacher knows, every student is different and their learning capabilities vary. Rather than let the teacher discern what teaching techniques work best for each student, government officials have determined they know best and in the process micromanage the teaching environment.
The Common Core curriculum is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to top-down management. School boards, both at the state and local level, continue to direct teachers and establish curricula that only intrude into the real art of teaching. And though there are some scientific/technical aspects to teaching, there is also a very subjective component that only the teacher in the classroom can know.
A recent letter to the editor from a teacher best explains the impact of this top-down management: “The abusive testing that results in elementary school children throwing up every day from stress, the increasing government-mandated curricula and forced methods that take away a teacher’s educational gifts, the fact that our legislature attacks our profession at every possible turn with these policies, but can be held accountable for doing THEIR job….THESE are the pressing issues.”
The real future for education is allowing good teachers to do their work unfettered by government intrusion and promoting more parental participation. The elimination of Common Core and the allowance for more school choice will result in a more effective and successful education system. The time is ripe in this election cycle to make these needed changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.