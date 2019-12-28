As we slowly or quickly — perhaps depending on where you live along with your health — advance into 2020, we don’t look forward to the ugliness that will undoubtedly come into sharp focus in this new year. Because it has certainly pervaded 2019.
We’re not talking about being offended. We’re talking about ugliness.
Trying to forget it won’t make it go away. It was there. It still is. It was unavoidable. And nothing will make us impervious to more more bouts of the same.
Just drawing on two examples, the new year’s presidential election and the continuing impeachment of President Trump which is in limbo, illustrate that hostility, malice, spitefulness and obnoxiousness remain. We are living in angry times.
While pointing a finger of accusation at those who created this ugliness is essentially self defeating because other fingers in our hand are always directly pointing back at us, those who fancy themselves as superiors, the elite, who luxuriate in telling us what to do but don’t follow their own advice and spew hatred, are easily indictable.
Politicians and celebrities immediately fall into this category, along with the media, which absolutely deserves a high seat because it has abdicated its responsibility to be the gatekeeper of accountability.
Just think of the drama we’re fed daily, particularly by electronic media and the internet.
Think of how often you’ve been told, for just another example of ugliness — that Mr. Trump is a liar. We’ve been told this by politicians who are impeaching him, and again by their allies, the media.
Neil Patel, co-founder of the online new outlet The Daily Caller, says on Taki’s Magazine lying or exaggeration by Mr. Trump isn’t what drives the political left crazy. Because they’re used to that kind of lying from all politicians. What infuriates them is when he tells the truth. Because he is the real threat to their power.
“There is an unspoken agreement among the people in charge of our country not to talk about what has happened to it,” says Mr. Patel. “They are personally implicated in its decline. Often they are profiting from it. The last thing they want is a national conversation about what went wrong. So they maintain an increasingly strict policy of mandatory reality avoidance. Everything is fine, they shout. Voices rising in hysteria. Shut up or we will hurt you.”
But Mr. Trump won’t shut up. Which is his crime. Because he has told the truth about unchecked illegal immigration hurting America. Because he has said truthfully how other nations must bear the expense of their defense and not rely solely on the United States, how Democratic socialist policies create homelessness and infect American cities. There are other examples, too numerous to cite.
So thinking just about any of this might point out his egregious failures, which might be embarrassing, so “let’s just agree,” adds Mr. Patel, “that Trump is a racist liar and move on. My gosh, what a bad person he is. Unlike us.”
Which might also let us avoid political correctness and never utter anything that might be deemed racist, sexist, homophobic, nationalistic or white supremacist.
Won’t 2020 be stimulating?
