A possible mass shooting — another tragedy — was stopped by a man with a gun Thursday evening in Springfield, Mo.
Perhaps copying what occurred a week ago Saturday at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, an off-duty fireman stopped and held a potential active shooter at gunpoint until police arrived.
Police said the young white male, in his 20s, arrived at the store, clad in body armor and military fatigues, carrying a tactical weapon and 100 rounds of ammunition. In the store, he pushed a cart around, recording himself via a cell phone.
Notified, the store manager set off the fire alarm alerting people to escape.
Leaving the store via an emergency exit, the young man was stopped and held by the off-duty fireman.
Which is wonderful and fantastic because an armed citizen prevented another potential mass shooting — another tragedy.
