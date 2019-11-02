Despite the constant cries, the moaning and howling of Democrats socialists and their media allies regarding President Trump, he has triumphed this past week.
Because thanks to him the economy is surging.
Couple that with his decision, after five months of planning, to give U.S. special-operations forces the go-ahead to take out ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria last weekend, and he can exult.
In a daring raid launched from Iraq in which no Americans were killed or wounded, though a military dog that has now returned to duty, was, credit is due Mr. Trump because he would have been answerable for failure.
On the labor front, despite the 40-day strike that was settled last month of 50,000 General Motors auto workers — all of whom were counted as unemployed — the U.S. economy added 131,000 net new jobs in October, said the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This exceeded expectation.
A record 158,510,000 Americans are now working, the 23rd such record since Mr. Trump took office, said CNSNews.
Despite his trade war with China and the lagging stock market and the efforts of Democrat socialists to oust him from the White House, the jobless rate rose one tenth of a percentage point to an expected 3.6%, which is still very low. (The 3.5% unemployment rate in September was the lowest in 50 years, since 1969.)
The increase in the unemployment rate reflected growth in the labor force as 325,000 new people entered the job market in October, which is more than a million new workers since July.
Had the strike against GM not occurred, employment figures would have been higher in October by around 170,000 new positions, matching the average of the previous six months.
This sent the stock market, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite to new highs. Mr. Trump called the news on Twitter, a “blowout” number. “This is far greater than expectations. USA Rocks!” he wrote.
Adjusted for the prior months’ revisions and the GM strike, October’s report showed a total of 303,000 new jobs.
Even with the upward revision of August and September job figures by 95,000 and discounting the auto-sector’s losses, the net increase is 264,000 jobs.
Hiring was strong in the hospitality industry, particularly in food services and financial service companies, said the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Other good economic news, said Jack Carney at Breitbart Economy, is the unemployment rate for African-Americans dropped to 5.4% in October, the lowest level on record, for the third consecutive month of record low unemployment when September’s 5.5% jobless rate matched the record set in August. Because this is the third month, said The Wall Street Journal, it’s not a statistical anomaly.
For Hispanic-Americans, the labor participation rate reached 67.3%, the best rate since September.
For African-American males, the unemployment rate hit a record low of 5.1%, down three-tenths from the prior month which was lower than the previous record low of 5.2% set in December 1973. For African-American females, the unemployment rate was 4.8%, up two-tenths from September.
“All of this bodes well for consumer spending going forward and makes a near-term recession even more unlikely,” said the Journal. “The real threat to the middle class is a return to the antigrowth taxes and regulations that [Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi] Mrs. Pelosi’s House majority would impose without the check of Mr. Trump and especially a Republican Senate. Enjoy this labor market while we have it.”
