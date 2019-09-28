The Washington political horse show, specifically highlighting the rear end of a horse continues.
It’s always about impeaching President Trump, which has been tried before, without success.
His crime: he won the 2016 presidential election.
As soon as that was announced, and on the day after he was inaugurated when leftist feminists were marching in protest, impeachment was filed —without charges.
Then when Mr. Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, charges were filed. But alas for the discombobulated, there was no “there” there. Mr. Trump had every right, as Mr. Comey said, to fire him.
But then the discombobulated, the upset, the confused, knew they had a solid case because they said he rigged the election.
Except they were wrong. Members of the “deep state,” the American intelligence community, and the Washington “establishment” had rigged the election. Because they hated Mr. Trump. Which was eventually discovered after a two-year investigation by Democrat-appointed super political prosecutor Robert Mueller.
Among items discovered were the politically biased Steele dossier, compiled by a former British agent, unlawfully used by the FBI (Mr. Comey, et al) to obtain spy warrants on Trump officials. All of which came to naught.
And so far none of the conspirators, including erstwhile Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, who has a litany of crimes against America, have been tried or punished.
So there was anguish in Washington amongst the intelligence community and the establishment. But with hope always springing eternal, according to the song, they now believe they “have him” and can impeach him.
The major players continue to be Democrats, and Democrats socialists, particularly members of the “the squad,” are in the vanguard leading the charge. The prediction is like the other false charges, this too, will founder.
Basis for the charge of impeachment this time is a transcript relating to Mr. Trump’s call to Ukraine’s president, in which he mentions a possible 2020 Democrat presidential challenger, former Democrat Vice President Joe Biden, and Mr. Biden’s son Hunter, 49, on page 4 of the 5-page transcript.
The transcript says Mr. Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to look into Ukraine’s role in efforts to interfere in the 2016 election. (There’s clear evidence Mrs. Clinton did just that.) But sticking to the nitty-gritty, Mr. Trump mentions that Mr. Biden, when vice president, had stopped an investigation, and possible prosecution, of Hunter, by openly threatening to withhold $1 billion in American loan guarantees if the Ukrainian prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, wasn’t fired.
A video (courtesy of the New York Sun) shows Mr. Biden bragging at the Council on Foreign Relations, saying:
“I was supposed to announce that there was another billion-dollar loan guarantee.
“I had gotten a commitment from [President] Poroshenko and from [Prime Minister] Yatsenyuk that they would take action against the state prosecutor. And they didn’t. So they said they had — they were walking out to a press conference. I said, nah, I’m not going to — or, we’re not going to give you the billion dollars. They said, ‘you have no authority. You’re not the president.’”
“The president said — I said, call him,” Mr. Biden replied, evoking, the CFR transcript notes, laughter.
“I said, ‘I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars.’ I said, ‘You’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here in,’ I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.’ Well, son of a bitch … [laughter] he got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time.”
Burisma, Ukraine’s largest gas company, was paying Hunter $50,000 a month as a board member, only after the Obama administration began sending his father to Ukraine. He didn’t speak the language, he had no knowledge of the energy industry. But his last name was Biden.
If there was no potential wrong doing, why did his father demand that Mr. Shokin be fired?
There was no quid pro quo — something for something.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has been horseshoed into calling for an official inquiry into impeachment. Where it will probably go no where. Because there is no “there” there.
Ah, but pleasing the radical left, Mr. Biden’s presidential bid has been torpedoed. He has been sacrificed.
