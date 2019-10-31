Voting strictly along party lines, House Democrats voted yesterday to impeach President Trump.
They had to.
It was Halloween.
Their gambit had to be played out.
Democrats voted, said Sean Davis, co-founder of The Federalist, “to rubber-stamp [California Democrat Rep. Adam] Schiff’s efforts to impeach Trump with secret hearings and lopsided rules that prevent Republicans from subpoenaing witnesses or evidence without first obtaining Schiff’s permission. A bipartisan coalition of Democrats and Republicans opposed the measure.”
The plan to impeach Mr. Trump has been in the works since he was elected.
The key players — former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Speaker of House Nancy Pelosi, and others — were secretly working with the intelligence community to undermine and sink Mr. Trump. Even before he was inaugurated.
By another name, the intelligence community in which the FBI, CIA, Department of Justice and other departments is housed, is called “the deep state.”
Soon after Mr. Trump criticized the deep state following his inauguration, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said, or words to this effect, “antagonize it and they have six ways from Sunday to get back at you.”
Which they tried.
First, it was the Russian investigation, headed by Democrat-appointed super political prosecutor Robert Mueller and his 17-member crony board of Hillary supporters. The charge: the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to intervene in the 2016 presidential election. And Mr. Trump knew all about it.
But the candidate who colluded with Russia, but who has not and may never be charged, was Hillary Clinton.
She and the Democratic National Committee paid for the infamous Steele dossier, compiled by a former British intelligence agent, with help from the Russians, to try and indict Mr. Trump. It failed.
That two-and-a-half-year investigation turned up nothing. But ever resourceful — they’re politicians — Democrats have resorted to saying Mr. Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a July 25 phone call to give him information on Mr. Biden, a possible presidential opponent of Mr. Trump in 2020. And for doing so, the U.S. would give Ukraine military aid.
But a top National Security Council (NSC) official who listened to President Donald Trump’s July 25 phone call told Congress yesterday that Mr. Trump never discussed anything illegal during the conversation.
“I want to be clear. I was not concerned that anything illegal was discussed,” former NSC Senior Director for European Affairs Tim Morrison testified [yesterday], according to a record of his remarks obtained by The Federalist.
He “testified Ukrainian officials were not even aware that certain military funding had been delayed by the Trump administration until late August 2019, more than a month after the Trump-Zelensky call, casting doubt on allegations that Trump somehow conveyed an illegal quid pro quo demand during the July 25 call,” said the Federalist.
He also pointed out key factual inaccuracies in testimony provided by William Taylor, a State Department official who works in the U.S. embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, that, contrary to Mr. Taylor’s claims, Mr. Morrison never met with the Ukrainian National Security adviser in his hotel room, and said The Federalist, Mr. Morrison also said Mr. Taylor “falsely claimed that Ambassador Gordon Sondland demanded a public statement from the Ukrainian president committing to investigate Burisma, a controversial Ukrainian energy company that paid Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son Hunter millions of dollars to sit on its board.
“My recollection,” testified Mr. Morrison, “is that Ambassador Sondland’s proposal to [Ukrainian National Security Advisor Andriy] Yermak was that it could be sufficient if the new Ukrainian prosecutor general — not President Zelensky — would commit to pursue the Burisma investigation.”
He said the transcript of the phone call that was declassified and released by Mr. Trump in late September “accurately and completely reflects the substance of the call.”
This happened yesterday — Halloween. Had Democrats failed to vote to impeach Mr. Trump they would be boiled in oil, flaming oil. They still may be.
