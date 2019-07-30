If experience is an indication, candidates vying for the Democrat Party presidential nomination who debated last night on TV, and will again tonight, will roundly criticize Sunday’s mass shooting gun deaths of three people at the Gilroy (Calif.) Garlic Festival.
Though California heavily restricts the type of weapon used in the killings — an WASR-10, an AK-47 style semiautomatic rifle and magazines holding more than 10 rounds — leftist candidates always mistakenly opt for more gun control believing that will suppress gun violence. Were that adopted, it would impede the constitutional rights of gun owners across the U.S.
The weapon the shooter used was legally purchased in Fallon, Nev., July 9, where weapons can be sold to those over 18.
In spite of checking bags before admittance to the festival, police said the 19-year-old shooter cut through a fence that surrounded the grounds. Had three officers on the scene not reacted in less than a minute, the death toll would likely have been higher.
“Why are you doing this?” a witness to the shooting heard someone shout.
“Because I’m really angry” was the shooter’s response.
Instead of more gun control, candidates might opt for the cause of the anger.
On an Instagram account before the attack, the shooter posted: “Ayyy garlic festival time Come get wasted on overpriced sh**.”
From mass shooters who have attacked before, said Maureen Callahan at the New York Post, we know it’s a specific strain of anger — deep, repressed, biblically vengeful — felt most commonly by young men, almost always white, who report feeling alienated, dispossessed, misunderstood, victimized and all too often rejected by women.”
Saying they choose to slaughter innocents in gun free havens — schools, hospitals, places of work and worship, concerts, carnivals, — she said little is known about the shooter.
“But so far he fits the profile of those who’ve come before, the rage-induced young men we first encountered through Columbine and later Sandy Hood, Aurora, Charleston, Virginia Beach …” and listing venues where shootings occurred she said they have one thing in common:
“Young men nurturing anger though first person shooter games, violent pornography, through racism and a fascination with guns and violence, is our greatest, most stubborn and pressing threat — more so than Islamic terrorism or Russian hacking or immigration or trade wars.”
Calling it “a decades-long epidemic that we have come to regard as we do AIDS or some forms of cancer,” she said, “It is anger, stoked to malignancy by a culture in which it’s become acceptable to isolate yourself and talk, online only, to people who think and blame and rage like you do. And that way of life has become almost normal.”
As an antidote, she suggested that like the moon shot, “something once commonly believed couldn’t be done, perhaps our next moon shot should, paradoxically, be more earthbound: a collective dedication, from the White House on down, to figuring out why young men in the world’s greatest, most prosperous country, are so angry.”
Not that they would, but if they did attempt a serious discussion on this malady, the candidates might win converts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.