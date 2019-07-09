The more than 20 Democrat candidates vying for their party’s presidential nomination are making complete fools of themselves.
Their latest fool-inducing gambit that will hoodwink millions of low information voters is to endorse free, taxpayer funded health care for every illegal alien that manages — with their help and cooperation of course — to gain entry into the United States.
We say “with their help and cooperation” because these Democrat candidates are also promising that all the illegal aliens that manage to get into the U.S. won’t be criminally charged.
What an inviting invitation.
Elect any one of these Democrats running for president — and with the help of the far liberal quartet of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and those they’ll recruit — America will be turned into a communist country.
(For those who might not know, these four Democrat representatives voted against the $4.6 billion border funding bill — humanitarian funding — to help relieve the crisis at America’s Southern border with Mexico and to help immigrant children because they said it was only throwing more money at the Trump administration.)
Taxpayers might think four or five times, even 10 times, what offering free, taxpayer funded health care to illegal aliens who would not be criminally charged for entering the U.S. illegally would do.
For starters, it would drive millions of ill foreigners to the United States. For free health care.
And because they would not be criminally charged for entering the U.S. illegally, they wouldn’t have to honor their U.S. government issued visas that allowed them entry in the first place. Because they would not be criminally charged.
How soon after these illegal aliens entered the U.S. would they be registered to vote?
The answer: very soon.
“If the United States were to begin providing comprehensive health coverage to undocumented immigrants, it would be an outlier, health policy experts say,” said The New York Times, the mouthpiece of the Democrat Party. “Even countries with universal, government run coverage like Norway place tough restrictions on health care for undocumented immigrants. Most immigrants can get emergency care but have to pay other costs.”
Breitbart News, a conservative news organization, estimates that providing free health care to illegal aliens would cost American taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars every decade, or as estimated by the Center for Immigration Studies, about $66 billion a year. Which would be approximately $660 billion over a decade.
Along with the number of illegal aliens, the taxpayer funded dollar figure would grow exponentially.
Steven Camarotta, at the Center for Immigration Studies, told Breitbart that a reasonable estimate for each illegal aliens would be about $3,000 per year — about half the average of $6,600 that it now costs annually for each Medicaid recipient. And this assumes that a number of illegal aliens have employee health insurance and are afforded free health care at emergency rooms.
Today, said Breitbart, according to estimates by Chris Conover, formerly of the Center for Health Policy and Inequalities Research at Duke University, Americans are “forced to subsidize about $18.5 billion worth of yearly medical costs for illegal aliens living in the U.S.”
The Democrat candidates, particularly the socialists among them such as Senators Bernie Sanders of Vermont; Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts; Kamala Harris of California and Corey Booker of New Jersey, and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, think this is a fabulous idea. After all, it’s free health care.
In their mind, “free” means taxpayers are paying through taxes, and taxes are “free” simply because it’s tax money — somebody else’s money. Which Democrats and socialists believe is inexhaustible.
“The American left offers nothing new,” says Helen Raleigh, in an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal about her great-grandfather’s struggle in communist China when the Communist Party confiscated property and redistributed it among 300 million landless peasants.
“Socialism always begins with a great promise and ends in disaster,” she writes. “It has failed ever time and everywhere it was tried. Let’s not throw away American prosperity so that a few leftists can give it another try.”
Americans should hope that enough voters are intelligent enough not to be duped. The Democrat socialist candidates think they are.
