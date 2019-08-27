Over the weekend, six people were killed and 29 were wounded by gunfire in Chicago, reports CNSNews.com.
Earlier this month in El Paso, Texas, when 22 people were murdered and 24 injured, and later that Saturday night in Dayton, Ohio, when nine were murdered and 27 wounded, on that same weekend in Chicago 59 people were shot, nine fatally, including a 5-year-old boy.
Since Jan. 1, 2019, says the Chicago Tribune, 1,800 people have been shot in Chicago.
For the sake of comparison, the paper lists 1,725 persons as being shot in 2012. In 2013, it said the number was 1,516. In 2014, it was 1,686; in 2015, it was 1,920; in 2016, it was 2,799; in 2017, it was 2,498 and in 2018, it was 2,012.
What the final number for 2019 will be is still in progress.
The weekend’s statistic — 6 dead and 29 wounded — is shocking. But it doesn’t attract any national coverage in the mainstream media that is composed — about 90% — of liberal Democrats. Why not?
Is it because it is simply business as usual in Chicago and nothing out of the ordinary? Apparently so.
Is it because the shootings are predominately done by blacks against blacks — and it’s a cultural issue? Apparently so.
Is is because Chicago hasn’t elected a Republican as mayor since 1927? And its finances are in a mess, and the city is broke? So to compound the problems and speak about the number of murders and shootings, to constantly raise the alarm, would be embarrassing and demeaning? The answer is apparently also yes.
Although the Chicago Tribune didn’t say, the weapons of choice in the city’s shooting — and probably last weekend’s — have been predominately pistols, illegally obtained in a city that prides itself on having very strict gun laws.
They were not the so-called “assault weapons” the media demonizes. And the majority of the shootings were not done by young white demented males.
Would more authoritarian gun laws have more effect in Chicago? Would they reduce crime?
Perhaps if those who were engaged in shootings in Chicago, and who were charged with a crime had their shooting arm amputated — no questions asked — or were executed — again no questions asked — might that solve or at least lessen Chicago’s problems?
Severe penalties for shooting might cause those who thought about shooting to think twice and not commit a crime.
Of course that won’t happen. But it’s a question worth asking.
