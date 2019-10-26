The media — daily newspapers and TV — are in crisis.
Those who work in media know it. Those who work especially for newspapers know it. They’ve been, says Daniel Greenfield writing at Front Page Mag, cannibalized with merger fever.
Cause of the crisis is because the public — those who read newspapers and watch TV networks, particularly the alphabet networks — don’t believe what they’re reading or what they’re seeing and hearing.
A recent Gallup poll, cited by the editors of Investor’s Business Daily earlier this month, said Americans had lost confidence in the media. Only 20%, said IBD, “said they have a ‘great deal’ or ‘quite a lot’ of confidence in TV news. They’re even below newspapers, for which only 23% said they had confidence.”
Root cause in the lack of confidence in the media is because the public has lost its trust in the media because the media has renounced credibility. Embodied in credibility is authority, believability and integrity. Which the media has discarded.
This has happened because the media has abandoned fairness, and brought its plight on themselves.
The easiest way to prove this is to examine the prejudice the media has for President Donald Trump.
The media hates him. It also hates conservative ideals, smaller government. And most Republicans who stand for those ideals. And this is ironic, it also hates free speech.
Citing another study by the Media Research Center, the IBD editors said MRS researchers watched some 1,007 evening news stories about the Trump White House on ABC, CBS and NBC from June 1 to Sept. 30. “What they found,” said the IBD editors, “was as Mr. Trump himself might say, sad: Over the summer, the broadcast networks have continued to pound Donald Trump and his team with the most hostile coverage of a president in TV news history — 92% negative vs. just 8% positive.”
When bias reaches this proportion, is it any surprise that people are tuning out, not watching?
The MRC found that media focus was “highly selective. Some two-thirds of the Trump coverage came from five topics: the Russian investigation, immigration, the Brett Kavanaugh nomination, North Korea and U.S.-Russian relations.”
What was missing, and it was purposeful and no oversight, was coverage of the economy, the Trump economy.
It was missing because the economy under Mr. Trump has grown, it has soared. Thus, Democrat presidential candidates avoid it like the plague.
Over the four months MRC watched network TV, “less than 1% of the coverage was on the economy,” said IBD, “or to be more precise, 0.7% of the entire coverage, or 14 minutes.”
One economic fact was covered — Mr. Trump’s use of tariffs to get other countries to renegotiate unfair trade deals. It got 80 minutes of coverage, 88% of which was negative.
Reviewing the economy, IBD said the third quarter saw 4.2% GDP growth, making Mr. Trump’s average 3%; wages rose, real media household incomes are at the highest level ever; September’s overall unemployment rate was 3.7%, lowest in nearly half a century; 1.8 million new jobs in just 21 months; unemployment rates for African-Americans, Hispanics and Asians are at or near all time lows.
Pointing out that the media needs Mr. Trump, that if he did go away “that would be economically devastating,” Mr. Greenfield says this is why House Democrats, knowing they don’t have the votes for impeachment haven’t held a vote to begin proceedings, and why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “is giving the media what it wants, a circus of hearings that the industry can repackage as impeachment to its gullible audience that’s barely able to get through the day without crying jags.
“The media doesn’t care how much damage it does,” he says, “as long as its metrics go up and its jobs and its business model survive.”
IBD says “the Fourth Estate seems eager to relinquish its claim to fairness, balance, evenhandedness and factual truth” and instead “embraces the increasingly far left politics of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, which has recently veered into socialist territory by pushing Medicare for All, open borders, worker control of corporations and a host of other crazy idea that would bring ruin and falling living standards to America.”
Along with contempt, the media faces declining TV viewership and declining newspaper readership, an apathetic, uninterested public. Worse, the public is becoming indifferent. It doesn’t care.
