Along with Democrat presidential candidates striving to be noticed, impeaching President Trump and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, abortion and rejecting journalistic standards in pursuit of an agenda, supposed rising temperatures and the “global warming crisis” are among these subjects competing for attention
Regarding the “global warming crisis” and the mistaken belief that man is responsible, Thomas Lifson, publisher of American Thinker, writes of Dr. Mototaka Nakamura, a Japanese scientist, who is the subject of Tony Thomas at the Australian site Quadrant.
Dr. Nakamura is, says Mr. Lifson, “a highly qualified and experienced climate modeler with impeccable credentials” who rejects “the unscientific bases of the doom-mongering over a purported climate crisis.”
At Quadrant, Mr. Thomas writes:
There’s a top level oceanographer and meteorologist who is prepared to cry “Nonsense!” on the “global warming crisis” evident to climate modelers but not in the real world. He’s as well or better qualified than the modelers he criticizes — the ones whose Year 2100 forebodings of 4degC [4º Celsius] warming have set the world to spending $US1.5 trillion a year to combat CO2 emissions.
The iconoclast is Dr. Mototaka Nakamura. In June he put out a small book in Japanese on “the sorry state of climate science.”
It’s titled Confessions of a climate scientist: the global warming hypothesis is an unproven hypothesis, and he is very much qualified to take a stand. From 1990 to 2014 he worked on cloud dynamics and forces mixing atmospheric and ocean flows on medium to planetary scales. His bases were MIT (for a Doctor of Science in meteorology), Georgia Institute of Technology, Goddard Space Flight Centre, Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Duke and Hawaii Universities and the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology. He’s published about 20 climate papers on fluid dynamics.
Today’s vast panoply of “global warming science” is like an upside down pyramid built on the work of a few score of serious climate modelers. They claim to have demonstrated human-derived CO2 emissions as the cause of recent global warming and project that warming forward. Every orthodox climate researcher takes such output from the modelers’ black boxes as a given.
Pointing to incompetence by Environment Canada, which discarded historical data and substituted models of what it thought the data should have been, Mr. Lifson said Dr. Nakamura writes:
Climate forecasting is simply impossible, if only because future changes in solar energy output are unknowable. As to the impacts of human-caused CO2, they can’t be judged “with the knowledge and technology we currently possess.”
Mentioning ignorance about large and small-scale ocean dynamics and CO2 changes, Dr. Nakamura writes:
It is impossible to correctly predict even the sense or direction of a change of a system when the prediction tool lacks and/or grossly distorts important non-linear processes, feedbacks in particular, that are present in the actual system …
… The real or realistically-simulated climate system is far more complex than an absurdly simple system simulated by the toys that have been used for climate predictions to date, and will be insurmountably difficult for those naïve climate researchers who have zero or very limited understanding of geophysical fluid dynamics. I understand geophysical fluid dynamics just a little, but enough to realize that the dynamics of the atmosphere and oceans are absolutely critical facets of the climate system if one hopes to ever make any meaningful prediction of climate variation.
Concerning the sun, he says solar input is stupidly modeled as a “never changing quality,” but It has only been several decades since we acquired an ability to accurately monitor incoming solar energy. In these several decades only, it has varied by one to two watts per square metre. Is it reasonable to assume that it will not vary any more than that in the next hundred years or longer for forecasting purposes? I would say, No.
Mr. Lifson adds there is much more and we should read all of what Dr. Nakamura writes.
Bottom line is the church of global warming is a socialist plan to redistribute wealth. And the “global warming crisis” is the invention, an illusion, to do just that.
We can’t appease what the sun will do, nor can we calm the oceans. We can talk about it. And that is all.
