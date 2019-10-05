With Democrats laboriously laboring to impeach President Donald Trump — trying to find any negative news — stocks rose 350 points Friday as unemployment dropped to 3.5% in September, a 50-year low.
Though wages, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, barely grew in September, and the total number of employed Americans grew less than expected, the African-American unemployment rate held steady at 5.5%, and the unemployment rate for African-American women aged 20 and over was 4.6%, up two-tenths of a percentage point from August but still near multi-decade lows, and Hispanic unemployment dropped to 3.9%, a new record.
All of which is good news for America’s economy.
Which contrasts so vividly with what failed 2016 Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said last week:
“If the impeachment provision in the Constitution of the United States will not reach the offenses charged here, then perhaps that 18th century Constitution should be abandoned to a 20th century paper shredder.”
She was parroting civil rights attorney and Democrat Texas Rep. Barbara Jordan who was referring to then President Richard Nixon in 1974.
While most agree Ms. Clinton should accept the results of the election that she lost — she was a terrible candidate with no message whatsoever — it’s unfortunate but not surprising that seemingly all Democrats can only entertain ill feelings and negativity toward Mr. Trump, their nemesis.
Which won’t bode well for them in the 2020 election.
But don’t tell them. It will be a surprise.
