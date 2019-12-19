A week before Christmas, the Democrat socialists in the form of Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, have railroaded the impeachment of President Trump through the lower chamber of Congress.
The official charges of impeachment were first, “abuse of power,” and second, “obstruction of Congress.”
These charges were initially watered down from “illegal quid pro quo,” because Democrats thought the public — particularly low information voters —wouldn’t comprehend quid pro quo, of which there was none, to “bribery and extortion.” Those charges in turn were changed to “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress.” Considering that every president that has held office in the United States could have had those identical charged levied, these charges of impeachment against Mr. Trump, while not meaningless, are pointless and hollow.
They allege no crime.
The REAL charge that neither the Democrats, nor their allies in the Democrat Industrial Media Complex, could, would or will mention — and the one they stand on, that they feel justifies impeachment — is that Donald Trump was elected president.
They are mad, furious actually, that their candidate Hillary Clinton wasn’t elected.
Because they planned for her to be elected. Through former President Barack Hussein Obama, they used every device and practically every federal department, including the FBI, the CIA and a slew of other federal agencies, to insure she would be elected.
It involved cheating and lying and alleging false charges against Mr. Trump and those working in his campaign. That is where real abuse of power came into play.
And the media, all the alphabet TV networks — ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN and MSNBC, along with The New York Times and The Washington Post and many other newspapers, fell right in line, echoing the Democrat socialist lies.
And they were so disappointed, disheartened when Mrs. Clinton, who participated in this skullduggery, wasn’t elected. Which prompted them to double down on their lies — anything to remove Mr. Trump from office.
And to try and overturn the votes of 63 million Americans who elected Mr. Trump in the 2016 presidential election.
All of this worked in concert with their efforts to impeach Mr. Trump, something they was planned before his inauguration.,
Whether or not Mrs. Pelosi sends the bill of indictment to the Senate doesn’t matter. Because Article 1, Section 3 of the Constitution says “The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments.”
And the Senate will acquit.
But the Democrat socialists in the House have achieved their mission. They have charged Mr. Trump with impeachment, a charge that will remain with him for life. And accompany him as he campaigns for re-election in 46 weeks.
Which, ironically, may be among the reasons why he’ll be reelected.
As columnist Marc Thiessen points out on today’s op-ed page, these past few weeks have been very good for Mr. Trump. Read what Mr. Thiessen says Mr. Trump has accomplished.
Democrats fear that he’ll continue on this road of accomplishment. Which means he’ll be reelected — impeachment notwithstanding.
