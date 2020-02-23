The stresses on county and municipal services are continuing and in fact are growing rapidly according to reports provided at recent public meetings. And these issues need immediate attention.
Recent articles written by News-Times reporter Cheryl Burke noted that the county’s schools in western Carteret County are beyond planned capacity and more students are anticipated with planned residential growth in that region of the county. Ten subdivisions are being planned in the Highways 24 and 58 corridors. The situation is of such concern that members of the White Oak Elementary School PTO did their own research to share with county commissioners and in one development alone they projected more than 1,800 homes are planned.
Emerald Isle is facing increased demands on its water system due to residential growth within the municipality. The problem is further exacerbated because of saltwater intrusion in at least two wells serving the town. As reported in last Sunday’s News-Times by reporter Brad Rich, Emerald Isle residents expressed their opposition to a new well planned for the town-owned McLean-Spell Park but there appears to be no other option.
While the opposition to the proposal was adamant, it was at the least a civil debate, which was acknowledged by the town council. But in the end town commissioner Mark Taylor noted the need for immediate action to solve the problem. “We need water. We need to work through this as a group and find a resolution. We’ve got salt getting into our wells, and without water we can’t live here.”
According to Seola Hill, executive director of the Bogue Banks Water Company, two more wells will soon be needed to handle the growth in the island towns of Indian Beach, Emerald Isle and the unincorporated community of Salter Path.
In that same Sunday issue of the News-Times, Mike Shutak’s story about Atlantic Beach seeking public input to update the town’s land use plan (LUP) reported that the town is seeing continuing growth that is beginning to stress its available parking and public access. Chad Meadows of CodeWright Planners, contracted by the town for assistance in updating the LUP, told participants in the land use planning meeting that the town should anticipate increased population and tourism growth.
The question that begs to be answered for Atlantic Beach is how can the town absorb much more growth since most of the town property is already developed or protected through conservation easements. By Mr. Meadows’ calculations only 63 acres of aggregated land remain available for development.
The anticipated growth at the nearby Marine Corps bases in both Jacksonville and Havelock will also influence the county’s population growth, subsequently stressing existing public services. And yet to be determined is the impact of the soon to be completed I-42 between Raleigh and Newport which will result in growth for the towns of Newport, Morehead City, Beaufort and the eastern regions of the county.
All of these stories are indications that the county and its municipalities need to begin planning and responding immediately. To echo the words of Emerald Isle Commissioner Mark Taylor expressing a sense of fear about low water pressure and salt intrusion in that town’s water system- “We need to work together as a group and find a solution.” Just as Emerald Isle is seeing the need for immediate action so should all the other towns and the county. A delayed response will be costly in both money and the county’s future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.