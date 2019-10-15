Before President Trump’s announcement a week ago Tuesday that he was reducing the size of American troop involvement in northern Syria, the Washington Examiner magazine of Oct. 1 —— had an article “U.S., Turkey slowly try to make amends.”
Meaning rapport between the U.S. and Turkey had and has been underway for some time.
Obviously receiving scant attention, the Examiner story featured a photo of U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford, USMC, and Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, talking in Ankara, Turkey, in January.
The story said the U.S. and Turkey “have begun to implement a plan to create a buffer zone where some Kurdish fighters are being cleared from the area in northeast Syria that borders Turkey.”
It said that “In August, the U.S. and Turkey reached an agreement on a ‘security mechanism’ (the Pentagon won’t call it a ‘safe zone’) under which U.S. and Turkish troops are conducting joint aerial and ground patrols of a narrow strip of land along the border and gradually demolishing YPG fortification that the Kurdish group build to protect not only against ISIS but a threatened Turkish assault.”
(YPG is a Kurdish acronym for Yekîneyên Parastina Gel — the People’s Protection Units — and the primary component of the Syrian Democrat Forces — SDF).
Chris Maier, director of the Pentagon’s Defeat-ISIS Task Force, is quoted in the story in a September briefing saying: “We’re doing this in conjunction with the Syrian Democratic Forces on the Syrian side of the border. The destruction of these fortifications addresses Turkish security concerns and, we believe, demonstrates SDF commitment to the implementation.”
Also quoted is Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who planned to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the United Nations, saying, “We need Turkey to stabilize Syria, to help us stabilize Syria … to make sure that we can salvage this relationship. It’s very important.”
“We have 70-plus years of experience operating with them [Turkey] all over the world,” said Mr. Maier. “We’re falling in on an ally that’s long standing and we know how to work with.”
Writing in The Wall Street Journal last week that “it is Mr. Trump’s critics who disregard reality,” Michael Doran, senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, and Mike Reynolds, professor of Near Eastern studies and director of the Program in Russian, East European and Eurasian Studies at Princeton University, emphatically state that the YPG has substantial ties to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, the PKK, “classified by the State Department as a terrorist organization … waging armed struggle against Turkey since 1984 at a cost of tens of thousands of lives.”
Pointing out that polls “reliably indicate that 70% to 80% of Turks regard he U.S. as a hostile power,” and Mr. Erdogan has the support of only about 40% of Turks, Messrs. Doran and Reynolds say Mr. Erdogan’s purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system — which is incompatible with America’s new fighter jet, the F-35, “demonstrates to the broader Turkish public his willingness to defy Washington for its shabby treatment of Turkey and to restore the balance of power between Turkey and the PKK, which American policy inadvertently overturned.”
Because the Middle East is convoluted, the situation is complicated.
We don’t see or read much, if anything, about the Kurds in northern Iraq, or their fighting force the Peshmerga, who thrive in an area carved from Saddam Hussein’s former empire. They were and remain U.S. allies. Pumping and selling oil, they are flourishing.
The situation is different in Syria where the Marxist YPG have longtime ties to the PKK.
Aside from their help fighting ISIS, the YPG’s ulterior motive, a political motive, was that fighting ISIS and helping the U.S. would endear it to the U.S. and thereby help it in its historical fight with Turkey. But geopolitics —permanent interests — doesn’t allow creating a country for the YPG, at the expense of Syria, Turkey, Iraq and Iran.
But the state of affairs nevertheless affords critics of Mr. Trump — and they are many — another golden opportunity to criticize him again for what they believe is political gain.
Whether this comes at a cost to America at large isn’t important to these critics, Democrats and socialists alike. What is important is their ongoing criticism, shrill criticism, which they believe will undermine his reelection in 2020.
