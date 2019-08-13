Unable to pass draconian laws that would raise the cost of gasoline exponentially, or limit the electricity we enjoy for air conditioning in warm months and warmth in cold months, climate warming alarmists have altered their agenda into changing what we eat. And it’s drastic.
Last Thursday, the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a report: Climate Change and Land: an IPCC special report on climate change, desertification, land degradation, sustainable land management, food security and greenhouse gas fluxes in terrestrial ecosystems.
It says we should allow agricultural land to return to wilderness, and we should all change our diet. That means, says the report, eliminating eating animals and consuming more plants, i.e., vegetables.
So goodbye to barbecue, roast beef, fried or roast chicken and hamburgers.
Emphasizing the climate doomsayers’ claim that mankind’s use of natural resources to improve people lives around the world is making “global warming” worse and will make food more scarce, more expensive and less nutritional, a National Aeronautics and Space Administration climate scientist and a co-author of the report, said, “The cycle is accelerating … the threat of climate change affecting people’s food on their dinner table is increasing.”
According to the scientists, “If people change the way they eat, grow food and manage forests, it could help save the planet from a far warmer future.”
Saying the report was unanimously approved
“by diplomats from nations around the world including the U.S.,” the Associated Press said it proposes “possible fixes and more dire warnings.” And it says:
“The stability of food supply is projected to decrease as the magnitude and frequency of extreme weather events that disrupt food chains increases.
“Global crop and economic models project a median increase of 7.6% (range of 1% to 23%) in cereal prices in 2050 due to climate change, leading to higher food prices and increased risk of food insecurity and hunger.
“If people change their diets, reducing red meat and increasing plant based foods such as fruits, vegetables and seeds, the world can save as much as another 15% of current emissions by mid-century. It would also make people more healthy.”
Apparently trying not to be funny or sarcastic, in an article in Nature about the report, an ecologist, said, “We don’t want to tell people what to eat.”
The co-chair of an IPCC committee on impacts, adaptation and vulnerability, he said, “But it would indeed be beneficial, for both climate and human health, if people in many rich countries consumed less meat, and if politics would create appropriate incentives to that effect.”
The report says:
“Efforts to curb greenhouse gases and the impact of global warming will fall significantly short without drastic changes in global land use, agriculture and human diets.
“Forests, which soak up carbon from the air, must be preserved and restored, along with peat lands, which release carbon if dug up. Cattle raised on pastures of cleared woodland are particularly emissions intensive, which comes with large scale deforestation such as in Brazil or Colombia. Cows also produce large amounts of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, as they digest food.”
Cautioning that land must remain productive to feed a rising world population, the report also says warming enhances plant growth in some regions but in others — northern Eurasia, parts of North America, Central Asia and tropical Africa — increasing water stress seems to reduce the rate of photosynthesis. So the use of biofuel crops and the creation of new forests — measures with the potential to mitigate global warming — must be carefully managed to avoid the risk of food shortage and biodiversity loss.
“It’s really exciting that the IPCC is getting such a strong message across,” said Ruth Richardson, a Toronto, Canada based executive director at the Global Alliance for the Future of Food, in the Nature article. “We need a radical transformation, not incremental shifts, toward a global land use and food system that serves our climate needs.”
The IPCC’s next report on climate change and the ocean and ice sheets, said Nature, will occur when the next climate change summit takes place in December in Santiago, Chile. We can hardly wait.
