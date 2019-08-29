On the brink of Labor Day weekend, we have another end of the world forecast.
Frightened about “prehistoric diseases,” Democrat socialist freshman congressman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York City says they will be unleashed and get into our drinking water when glaciers melt.
Apparently readying herself for the resumption of Congress next week after its August recess, she said she woke up while on vacation at 3:30 in the morning worried about global warming.
“Conjuring up an imaginary danger from the imaginary global warming that is supposed to be melting the polar ice caps even as the Antarctic ice cap grows at a record rate and Al Gore’s 2007 prediction that by 2013 the Artic Ocean would be completely ice free,” said Thomas Lifson at American Thinker, she listed a number of impending environmental catastrophes on Instagram Tuesday. Among them are melting glaciers and rising sea levels.
“I’m 29 years old, I really struggle sometimes with the idea of how to be a policymaker, and potentially have a family in the time of climate change.
“Scientists fear that there’s a potential that a lot of diseases could escape these melted glaciers, things that were frozen for thousands of years, and that they’re going to get into our water, and that humans could contract them, and they are going to be diseases that are thousands of years old that have vectors that we are not prepared for, that we have never seen,” she said.
“Now mosquitoes are starting to fly further north that carry diseases like malaria, and a whole slew of other things,” she said.
She also said increasing sea levels would be devastating.
“And by the way, sea level rise is probably one of the most expensive parts about climate change,” she said. “You think overhauling our economy to decarbonize and saving the planet is going to be expensive? Try not decarbonizing our economy and allowing sea level to rise, every coastal city to go underwater, every Midwestern city or large swaths in the middle of the country experiencing drought on level that we have not seen, that’s going to be way more expensive.”
For all her perceived cleverness, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez is a persuasive moron who has assembled a coterie of the progressive gullible and stupid. Unfortunately, for the Democrat Party, she has also become a force in the party, with some saying that she is new face of the party, which is dangerous.
The co-introducer in January in Congress of the “Green New Deal,” her recently departed chief of staff Saikat Chakrabarti revealed in May that the so-called environmental plan that conned all the Democrat Party presidential hopefuls was a socialist and communist lie and nothing more than Marxist plot to take over America’s economy.
Visiting our Southern border with Mexico, he berated border officials and compared the alien detention centers built by the Obama administration to concentration camps.
Her main purpose, which is becoming increasingly evident, is serving as a shill for socialists who dream of taking over the Democrat Party.
