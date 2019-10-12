Trouble won’t leave former Vice President Joe Biden.
Now running for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, he faces questions on the past business dealings of his son, Hunter, in the Ukraine and China — and what he as vice president did in relations with those countries while Hunter collected massive checks from businesses willing to pay for his “expertise.” Though he had absolutely no expertise — none.
A video resurrected by Victor Skinner at AmericanMirror.com shows then NBC News anchor Tom Brokaw highlighting an Aug. 25, 2008, Wall Street Journal story that pointed out “Biden’s candidacy … is bringing new scrutiny to his family’s business dealings, especially those of his son Hunter, 38 years old.”
Mr. Brokaw asked Sen. Biden about an arrangement with MBNA, a Delaware credit company, that “hired Hunter Biden on a six-figure salary and paid then Sen. Joe Biden hundreds of thousands more in campaign contributions to win his favor.
“Wasn’t it inappropriate,” asked Mr. Brokaw, “for someone like you in the middle of all this to have your son collecting money from this big credit card company while you were on the floor protecting its interests?
“That’s a reference to your son being hired right out of law school by a big company here in Delaware that’s in the credit card business, MBNA,” said Mr. Brokaw. “He got about $100,000 a year, as I recall. You received $214,000 in campaign contributions from the company and from its employees.
“At the same time,” continued Mr. Brokaw, “you were fighting for a bankruptcy bill that MBNA really wanted to get passed through the Senate making it much tougher for everyone to file bankruptcy,” he said. “Sen. Obama was opposed to the bill. Among other things, you couldn’t in fact claim that you had a problem because of big medical bills. You voted against an amendment that would call for a warning on predatory lending. You also opposed efforts to strengthen the protection of people in bankruptcy.
“This is an issue that you’ve heard about before. Your son was working for the company at the same time. In retrospect, wasn’t it inappropriate for someone like you in the middle of all this to have your son collecting money from the big credit card company while you were on the floor protecting its interests?” Mr. Brokaw asked.
“Absolutely not,” replied Mr. Biden. “My son graduated from Yale Law School. The starting salary on Wall Street is $140,000 a year as a lawyer, options he had. “He came home to work for a bank, surprise, surprise.”
So as he is trying to do now, Mr. Biden maintained in August 2008 that there was no conflict of interest, that everything was on the up-and-up.
Those who refuse to acknowledge Mr. Biden’s bullying and coercion of Ukrainian authorities — to cite one example which we’ve reported — Dec. 7-8, 2015, when he said that if the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating his son and the company for which he worked was not fired the United States would not give Ukraine $1 billion in American aid, are blind.
Mr. Biden was clearly guilty of abusing his power as American vice president.
Caught in a trap, he is trying to deflect attention to President Trump and a charge that Mr. Trump asked the Ukrainian president to look into what Mr. Biden said.
Should he win the Democratic Party’s nomination, the shenanigans, to use a polite word, in which he’ll engage, will prove calamitous.
