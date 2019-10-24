Liberal Democrat socialists who favor open borders and oppose a wall on America’s Southern border with Mexico should know what happened in the Sinaloa state of Mexico last week.
On Thursday, Oct. 17, in Culiacan, the capital of Sinaloa, Mexican soldiers captured two sons of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, who is serving a life sentence in America for drug trafficking.
His elder son, Ivan, was quickly freed by his men, said John Daniel Davidson at The Federalist.
Then, to free his younger brother, Ivan and his fellow cartel gunmen attacked the Mexican military. It was an all-out siege, said Mr. Davidson, of the entire city lasting eight hours.
Ivan won. He freed his younger brother, Ovidio.
Using military grade weapons and custom built armored vehicles, the cartel gunmen captured eight soldiers — and their families. Residents fled for cover. At least eight people were killed.
Vehicles, trucks and cars, were set on fire, blocking streets and intersections, cutting off government forces. Amid the fighting, an unknown number of inmates were also freed.
Outgunned and surrounded, and unable to retreat — and on orders from socialist Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador — the soldiers released Ovidio and surrendered.
“Many people were at risk and it was decided to protect people’s lives,” said Mr. Obrador. “I agreed with that because we don’t do massacres. That’s over.”
Well, not really. Earlier last week, said Mr. Davidson, more than a dozen police officers were massacred in a cartel ambush in western Mexico, and the next day the Mexican Army killed 14 gang members. Murders in Mexico are predicted to surpass last year’s record of more than 29,000.
The cartels have now branched out to stealing oil and controlling the sale of gas to industrial agriculture and offshore commercial fishing.
And aided with operatives inside America, they are continuing, if not increasing, their ability to smuggle more and more drugs of every type into America.
“There is no doubt who in control of Sinaloa, let alone the rest of the country,” said Mr. Davidson. “Cartel forces seized a major regional capital city in broad daylight and defeated the national armed forces in open battle.”
Saying civil society in Mexico is collapsing, he said Mexico is “on a trajectory to become a vast gangland governed more by warlordism than by the state.”
Stating Mr. Obrador hasn’t said a bad word about El Chapo or the Sinaloa Cartel, that he won’t push back against the cartels, Mr. Davidson said, “The idea that a nation of 120 million people with whom the United States shares a 2,000-mile border and ever increasing economic tries might spiral into collapse has not seriously occurred to the American people. We’ve had a century of relative peace on our southwest border, and aside form dealing with an occasional surge of illegal immigration, we have assumed that it will continue. It will not.
“Culiacan should be wake up call that the war now underway in Mexico will not stay there,” he said.
America has a crisis on her border with Mexico, which will only grow worse. President Trump knows it. By the time Democrat socialists realize it, it will be too late.
Wanting to abolish ICE, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement that enforces immigration laws, Democrat socialists accuse Mr. Trump of “manufacturing” a crisis, which he most assuredly has not done.
America has a national emergency, which without real border security to halt or greatly obstruct illegal immigration and the flow of drugs, will only grow and metastasize, totally overwhelming us.
