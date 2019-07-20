Many wonderful articles and celebrations marked America’s successful landing of the Apollo 11 lunar module on the moon 50 years ago last night, July 20, 1969.
The 8½-day Apollo 11 mission landed astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on the moon for two and a half hours of exploration and collection.
Astronaut Michael Collins remained in lunar orbit in Columbia, the mother ship, when Messrs. Armstrong and Aldrin landed in the lunar module Eagle in the Sea of Tranquility, announcing “The Eagle has landed.”
Upon stepping out onto the moon, Mr. Armstrong uttered these famous words: “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”
Writing what he called “The Lost Frontier” yesterday, Canadian columnist Mark Steyn recounted his 2015 book After America, concerning America’s demise due to socialism. In it, he quoted Bruce Charlton, a professor of Theoretical Medicine at the University of Buckingham in England, whom he termed “a controversialist gadfly in British academe,” saying “landing of men on the moon and bringing them back alive was the supreme achievement of human capability, the most difficult problem ever solved by humans.”
Added Mr. Charlton:
Forty years ago, we could do it — repeatedly — but since then we have not been to the moon, and I suggest the real reason we have not been to the moon since 1972 is that we cannot any longer do it. Humans have lost the capability.
Of course, the standard line is that humans stopped going to the moon only because we no longer wanted to go to the moon, or could not afford to, or something … But I suspect human capability reached its peak or plateau around 1965-75 — at the time of the Apollo moon landings — and has been declining ever since.
Commenting he didn’t sneer when President Trump announced the creation of America’s new Space Force “because I’d like it to be true,” Mr. Steyn reiterated comments he made a year or so ago:
Those “Space Age” astronauts were men of boundless courage and determination: they strapped themselves in and stared not just death in the face but death in hideous and unknown ways. Yet they were also ordinary men, who were called upon to do extraordinary things and rose to the challenge. These days we are unmanned in more than merely the sense of that Luna 2 expedition. [John] Glenn and Armstrong are gone, and their surviving comrades are old and stooped and wizened, and yet the only giants we have. Space may still be the final frontier, but today, when we talk about boldly going where no man has gone before, we mean the ladies’ bathroom. Progress.
Humor and politics aside, we hope the United States, reengages in space exploration. To show we have the capability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.