Bringing up internecine warfare Friday between Democrats, principally Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and “The Squad,” their fight has taken on new dimensions that absolutely show no signs of abating.
Mrs. Pelosi criticized four socialist freshman House members Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, who constitute “The Squad, because they voted against an emergency humanitarian funding border supplement to help relieve the crisis on America’s Southern border with Mexico.
They retaliated charging Mrs. Pelosi with racism, saying she was “singling out newly elected women of color in Congress, particularly the freshman.”
Which drew a surprising rebuke Friday from President Trump, who, defending Mrs. Pelosi, called the attack on her a “disgrace.”
Embellishing all the drama Sunday, Mr. Trump tweeted:
When will the Radical Left Congresswomen apologize to our Country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said? So many people are angry at them & their horrible & disgusting actions!
He also added:
So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run.
Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came? Then come back and show us how it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!
Which drew predictable outrage about which Mr. Trump doesn’t care at all. Because he, like all Americans, have grown weary that anything he says, anything he does, will be criticized by Democrats and their allies in the media.
Monday, in no surprise, Mrs. Pelosi said she’ll call for a resolution condemning Mr. Trump’s weekend remarks about “The Squad,” that, “our colleagues must join us in condemning the President’s xenophobic tweets.”
Of course members of the Marxist leaning Squad also chimed in. Said Ms. Tlaib:
“I think he’s the one who hates our country because I’m an American just like anyone else, and I can tell you this is a failed presidency. And he knows it. He has a failed border policy where right now there are children dying in our care.
“He has a failed policy on healthcare. … You have a failed system on our education crisis in our country. This is a failed president … a lawless president. And that’s what he wants to distract us from. He wants us unfocused.”
Asserting the U.S. had a “long way” to go until it could live up to its founding values, Ms. Omar repeated unsubstantiated allegations that people were drinking from “toilets” in immigrant detention centers. She also said:
“This is a president who has said ‘grab women by the p---y.’ This is a president who has called black athletes ‘sons of bit--es.’ This is a president who has called people who come from black and brown countries ‘sh--holes. To distract from that, he’s launching a blatantly racist attack on four duly elected members of the United States House of Representatives, all of whom are women of color. This is the agenda of white nationalists.”
But Mr. Trump called those who kneel during the national anthem “sons of bit--es,” not black athletes, and his comments concerning “sh--holes” referred to places, not individuals.
Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said Mr. Trump did not “operate in good faith,” that “Weak minds and leaders challenge loyalty to our country to avoid challenging and debating the policy. This president does not know how to make the argument that Americans do not deserve health care. He does not know how to defend his policies, so what he does is attack us personally.”
Issuing a call for calm, Ms. Pressley said Mr. Trump was seeking to “marginalize and silence” them, but “I encourage the American people and all of us, in this room and beyond, to not take the bait.” Which they did.
Charges of racism used falsely by Democrats so often and for so long against Republicans is returning to devour them. And as infighting — marked by mutually destructive slaughter becomes all consuming — it will
