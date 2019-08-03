Slapped by unfounded charges of racism last week — targeting President Trump and all his supporters — by socialist candidates running for the Open Border Party’s presidential nomination, and by liberal/socialist pundits, the baseless accusations will continue ad infinitum.
Because the Progressive socialists are stuck in a political mind warp. They’re mad and frustrated that former President Obama, who branded all his critics racists didn’t, observes retired newspaperman Don Suber, “fundamentally transform America into a socialist state.”
A perfect exhibit was the desperation of candidates who proudly represent the Party of Dependency attacking Mr. Obama and his proxy, former Vice President Joe Biden — who leads in polls among possible Democrat voters — at candidate debates last week.
In an attempt to rescue the candidates and Wednesday night’s debate that his network hosted, CNN network head Jeff Zucker, said Mr. Suber, had two staffers write a hit piece: “Blistering criticism of Obama highlights dramatic shift inside Democratic Party,” saying:
“From health care to immigration to trade, key accomplishments of the Obama administration came under fire and faced a sometimes-unflattering re-examination by candidates eager to keep their campaigns alive by trying to prove their progressive credentials.
“Their direct target wasn’t Obama himself, but rather his former Vice President Joe Biden, who leads a large pack of Democrats looking to distinguish themselves in the party’s crowded presidential primary fight. Biden has tied himself closely to Obama, casually referring to his former boss as Barack in a bid to illustrate their closeness and benefit from his popularity.
“The flipside of that strategy, it turns out, is tarnishing the very record Biden hopes to ride into the White House.”
As the candidates’ despair deepens, demonization and continued charges of racism will be spread across a wide spectrum.
Which happened Tuesday evening when CNN’s Don Lemon attacked the Rev. Bill Owens, founder of the Coalition of African-American Pastors (CAA) because he resolutely refused to condemn Mr. Trump as racist.
Supposedly talking to Mr. Owens because he met with Mr. Trump earlier in the day, and four times in the past five months, Mr. Lemon pressed him not about his meeting but about labeling Mr. Trump racist because of his tweets. When Mr. Owens refused, saying Mr. Trump “attacks who he will. He’s his own man, and I can’t dictate what he should or should not do, but he does not just attack black people. He attacks anybody and you know it,” Mr. Lemon attacked Mr. Owens personally.
The attacks — criticizing anyone who won’t call Mr. Trump racist — will continue because the Democrat socialists, accusing anyone who doesn’t agree with them, have embraced identity politics — racially profiling American voters based on color, race, religion and sex.
