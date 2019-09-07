After causing widespread death and damage as a Category 5 hurricane packing wind gusts of 185 mph over the Abacos and Grand Bahama Island — where the death toll of more than 30 is rising — Hurricane Dorian simply grazed the East Coast.
Thankfully, not exceeding or matching the ferocity of previous hurricanes that struck the U.S. East Coast, the National Hurricane Center said Dorian came ashore at Cape Hatteras at 8:35 a.m. Friday as a Category 1 hurricane.
Before coming ashore, Dorian was a major Category 3 hurricane, and was downgraded to a Category 2 as it came up the seaboard.
Like past hurricanes and tornadoes were hallmarks of Dorian, particularly in Emerald Isle at Boardwalk RV Park and the Holiday Trav-I Park where a waterspout did considerable damage Thursday morning.
Storm surge from Dorian also inundated Ocracoke, trapping those on the island.
But aside from brief power outages, overall damage in Carteret County was minor.
Six deaths — men who died in falls or by electrocution while trimming trees, putting up storm shutters or otherwise getting ready for the hurricane — were also attributed to Dorian, two in North Carolina, three in Florida and one in Puerto Rico.
Understanding from experience that hurricanes must be taken seriously, Carteret County residents prepared. Gratefully, Dorian passed and left us, for the most part, unscathed.
The hardiness, the toughness and the strength of Carteret Countians was evident from everything we observed. Again, thankfully, Dorian was not the catastrophe that was forecast. And for that we are all blessed.
