The 28th Annual Waterfowl Weekend at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center on Harkers Island takes place Friday to Sunday.
Beginning with a Friday evening party, the fourth annual Janice Smith Champagne Waterfowl Decoy Competition at 6:30 p.m., seafood and fancy desserts will be provided by Beaufort Grocery Co. and friends. Call 336-314-8022 for reservations for the $75 per person event.
Special guests will be Bob Timberlake, artist and author, and Nicky Harvey, creator of the Core Sound crabpot trees. Saturday, Mr. Timberlake and local author Barbara Dawn Guthrie Humphreys will sign copies of their books.
Saturday, exhibitors, seafood sampling and a silent auction begin at 9 a.m. Church begins at 8 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Kerry Willis of Harrisonburg, Va., formerly of Harkers Island, followed by breakfast and a repeat of Saturday’s schedule.
Founded by seven carvers who formed the Core Sound Decoy Carver’s Guild in 1986 and the Core Sound Decoy Festival in 1987, the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center is testament to a dream. The carvers felt a waterfowl museum was necessary to preserve the heritage of a way of life in coastal North Carolina. Five years later the 22,000-square foot Core Sound Waterfowl Museum became a reality.
Waterfowl Weekend is a community celebration of heritage, tradition and hospitality. The theme is waterfowl art, boatbuilding, community exhibits, wonderful food, music, storytelling, education exhibitions and time to soak up the beauty of Down East.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.