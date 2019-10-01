If you’re going to impeach a U.S. president, it’s important to make sure you have charges.
Grabien news lists 90 separate charges filed by Democrats. Heading the list with charges is Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, with 18, followed by Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., with 14. The list of allegations, which appears to grow daily, is as follows as of Tuesday afternoon:
For potentially ignoring court orders on his travel ban; because “we have to” for “creating chaos and division” for potentially supplying damaging information; for trying to undermine Hillary Clinton and therefore democracy; because his “motives and actions are contemptible”; for “collusion”; because “he regards himself as above the law”; for firing FNI Director James Comey;
Coming in at number 10 is for allegedly disclosing classified information to Russia, followed by because Mr. Comey said Mr. Trump asked him to drop the Gen. Michael Flynn probe. Then we have for being “mentally unstable”; because they’ve been able to “connect the dots”; because “a plurality of polls” supports it; for being “abnormal and possibly crazy”; for banning transgenders from serving in the military; for “disrespecting and disparaging women”; for saying NFL athletes should stand for the national anthem; for being “friends” with Putin; for being a “clear and present danger” to Americans; for “putting the health and safety of Americans at risk”; for being an “inciter of ethnocentrism.”
Number 23 is for promoting “xenophobia,” followed by inciting “bigotry,” followed by for being an “inciter of hatred”; for “undermining the federal judiciary”; for mocking a disabled journalist; for the “Access Hollywood” tape; for “threatening the media”; for “taking money from foreign governments”; for “dereliction of duty”; for being incompetent; for bringing “dishonor” upon the U.S.; for being “psychologically deranged”; for being racist, sexist and Islamaphobic”; for not believing in the Constitution; for being “unfit” for office; for saying some countries are sh**holes; for his aides talking to Russians.
The 40th charge of impeachment is for urging Attorney General Sessions to investigate Hillary Clinton, followed by not being respectful; for being the “most dangerous president in American history; for name calling; for Mr. Sessions firing FBI Director Andrew McCabe; for violating the “emoluments clause; for possibly considering “firing” special prosecutor Robert Mueller; for being “unwilling to make it clear” Russians can’t hack America’s “critical infrastructure”; for being “unworthy and despicable; because “we have the grounds to do it”; for staffing Trump Tower with park rangers; for the Buzzfeed report on Michael Cohen.
The 52nd charge is for the “so many things” he has done, which is followed by because Virginia’s governor wore blackface; to prevent his reelection; because the “system of checks and balances is risk”; to prevent a “monarchy”; for not releasing his tax returns; to put a “stain” on his presidency; because it’s “critical to our national security”; because it would be “crazy not do it”; in order to “set a precedent” for future presidents; because we have a “moral obligation”; because it will help “educate and inform the American public”; because the president “is leaving us no choice”; because it’s out “constitutional duty to have this debate.”
The 66th charge is for failing to “produce evidence,” followed by for saying the press is the “enemy of the people”; for saying he’d take “dirt” on rivals from foreigners; for Kellyanne Conway’s alleged Hatch Act violation to ensure Mr. Mueller’s work is continued; for being “above the law”; for “inhumane” conditions at the border; for “high crimes and misdemeanors”; for administration officials defying congressional subpoenas; for saying Americans should “go back to other countries”; for Mr. Trump’s crowd chanting “send her back.”
The 77th charge is for attacks on the judiciary, followed by because we’re in a constitutional crisis; for offering to host G7 summit at Doral (a Trump owned property); for influencing the decision of the new FBI building’s location; for publicizing his own assets; for suggesting a company for the Army Corps to award a wall production contract; for talking like Hitler; because every new impeachable offense makes it harder to take action; for investigating Hunter Biden; for “hijacking” American foreign policy; for betraying his oath of office; for “coercing” a foreign government; for “extorting” a foreign government; and the 90th charge, for “intimidating” a whistleblower.
In his “Morning Jolt” on National Review Online, Jim Geraghty asks if the Democrats’ impeachment of Mr. Trump over the Ukraine issue fails in the Senate, will they try to start the whole process over again? Which suggests they may try to impeach him in the House multiple separate times. Which also suggests nothing will be accomplished in Congress this year or for the better part of next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.