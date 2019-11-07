Politics and hypocrisy thrive in the Democrat media. As it always has.
Want proof?
There is ABC News.
Bosses at ABC are furious that TV anchor Amy Robach was caught on camera in August talking about how it killed a story she had regarding the late Jeffrey Epstein and former President Bill Clinton.
Credit Project Veritas with releasing the video.
“I’ve had the story for three years,” said Ms. Robach. “I’ve had this interview with Virginia Roberts (Giuffre, who said she was forced by Mr. Epstein to have sex with Prince Andrew]. We would not put it on the air. First of all, I was told, ‘Who is Jeffrey Epstein? No one knows who that is. This is a stupid story.’
“Then [Buckingham] Palace found out that we had her whole allegations about Prince Andrew and threatened us a million different ways. We were so afraid we wouldn’t be able to interview Kate and Will that we, that we also quashed the story.
“She told me everything. She had pictures. She was in hiding for 12 years. We convinced her to talk to us. It was unbelievable. We had everything, Clinton … everything.
“I tried for three years to get it on, to no avail,” she continued. “And now it’s all coming out and it’s like these new revelations and I freaking had all of it. I’m so p***ed right now. Every day I get more and more p***ed ‘cause I’m just like, oh my God. What we had was unreal.”
She added Mr. Epstein was “the most prolific pedophile this country has ever known.”
ABC News buried this story because Hillary Clinton was the Democratic presidential nominee, and airing this might have killed her politically.
It also buried it because George Stephanopoulos, former communications director for Mr. Clinton, co-hosts “Good Morning America,” the ABC morning show. He donated $75,000 in 2015 to the Clinton Foundation, which Mr. Epstein claimed he co-founded. The Sunlight Foundation, says Ed Driscoll at PJMedia, calls it a “slush fund for the Clintons.” And Mr. Clinton, say court documents obtained by Fox News, show he took 26 trips aboard Mr. Epstein’s private jet, the “Lolita Express,” sometimes ditching his Secret Service detail.
Ms. Robach is no heroine says Chadwick Moore at Spectator USA:
If journalists wonder why they are so hated look no further than Amy Robach herself. In the video, she is incensed by one thing: she didn’t get credit for breaking the Epstein story. …
Never mind that by killing the story her network potentially aided “the most prolific pedophile in American history,” as she claims one of her sources said of Epstein. Never mind the untold number of girls’ lives potentially ruined in the years between 2016 and Epstein’s arrest. Robach also expresses zero outrage that her sources will never see their rapist brought to justice. Most disturbingly, she’s not the least bit horrified or disillusioned by how deep the corruption runs in her insulated media universe. It’s just another day in the office, where nothing matters more than her precious career.
Later she went to London to report on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first child, “All the while, underneath this saccharine spectacle of morning new garbage, by her own admission she knew this family was protecting Prince Andrew.”
He adds that she also interviewed Hillary Clinton and Chelsea to promote their new book, “helping enrich a family whose patriarch, she believed, was raping trafficked girls. … Did she think about the victims she interviewed just three years earlier … as she puts on a smile and helped Bill’s biggest enable sell books?”
Contrast killing the Epstein/Clinton story by ABC News and what it and the other alphabet networks did with sexual allegations, though there was no corroborating evidence, of then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh, nominated to the Supreme Court by President Trump.
Hating him, they crucified Judge Kavanaugh, who was confirmed and is now a Supreme Court justice. It’s called hypocrisy.
And the whistleblower who gave Veritas the video, who was no longer working at ABC, was fired by CBS News Wednesday after they were told by ABC “as a courtesy” who it was. Let that be a lesson for the whistleblower in the case of Mr. Trump and Ukraine. But again, because they hate him it’s different. It’s called hypocrisy.
Some people don’t like it when Mr. Trump calls the media “the enemy of the people. And they question why the American public doesn’t trust the media. Really!
Doing a good job with low information voters, to promote the leftist socialist agenda of the socialist Democrat Party, the media — the alphabet networks ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, New York Times, Washington Times, Los Angeles Times and others — air and publish bias.
