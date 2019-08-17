When acting Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ken Cuccinelli enumerated guidelines Monday whereby a potential migrant might be deemed a public burden and deemed not admissible to the United States, he ignited a hollow argument from some on the political left.
Under the policy — the precedent is the Immigration Act of 1882 that excluded anyone “unable to take care of him or herself without becoming a public charge” — U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officers would examine whether potential immigrants might become liabilities if admitted — ending up on the public dole.
If so, they could be denied permanent legal status.
“This is just taking the principle that immigrants should be able to pay their own bills and translating it into the modern conditions of the welfare state,” said Mr. Cuccineli.
“This does raise a basic difference in perspective about immigration policy. Is the purpose of immigration policy to benefit Americans who are here already, or is it to benefit the immigrants who are coming here? I would submit that a democratic government is obliged to make policy based on what’s going to benefit the people already here,” he said.
America has thrived because immigrants coming to America wanted to be Americanized. But in today’s multi-culturalism, many of today’s immigrants feign desire to come and instead revere their homeland and refuse to be assimilated.
They are a drain on those already here and America’s economy. Counterproductive and wrong, those judged to become millstones should be denied permanent legal status.
With historical precedent as a guide, and because the standards would not impact immigrants seeking humanitarian refuge, they should be implemented.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.