The mutually destruction inclination of the Democrat Party continues.
The party is being commandeered by a partnership with the Justice Democrats, a political action organization, and Our Revolution, a front for three Marxist groups in America: the Democratic Socialists of America, the Communist Party USA and the Freedom Road Socialist Organization.
Their goal is to fundamentally transform the Democrat Party from within into a socialist party that would be unrecognizable tomorrow.
Racist is their word for anyone who is not a member of these parties, particularly if they’re white and Republican. While this may be news to some, it will be reality soon.
Wrote editor emeritus of The Washington Times Wesley Pruden, who died Wednesday and whose final column was published Tuesday, the Democrat Party is being hijacked by the “four horse ladies of the apocalypse.”
These four “horse ladies,” four freshman members of Congress who need no introduction, are Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.; Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. All four were recruited and supported by Justice Democrats that is seizing control of the Democrat Party. Reps. Ocasio-Cortez and Tlaib are card carrying members of Democratic Socialists of America.
After a humiliating 332-95 loss in the Democrat-controlled House Wednesday to impeach President Trump, Democrats have double downed on charges of racism.
(In another example of internecine warfare, earlier this month Democrats accused former Vice President Joe Biden, seeking the Democrat presidential nomination, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., of racism.)
Racism against Mr. Trump was leveled again after his Sunday morning tweets that said:
When will the Radical Left Congresswomen apologize to our Country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of President for the foul language they have used and the terrible things they have said? … Progressive Democrat Congresswomen who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe … Why they don’t go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested place from which they came?
Pluralizing for effect, he was talking about Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, a Somali immigrant who has made it clear that she hates Jews and America.
When her brother couldn’t gain access to America, she married him, violating our immigration laws.
At a Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) event this spring, she described the 9/11 murderous attacks by Islamic terrorists which killed 3,000 people as “some people did something.”
Claiming Jews buy votes in Congress with cash, she said, “It’s the Benjamin’s, baby.”
Yesterday she said she would introduce a resolution declaring support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, to elevate Palestinian negotiations vis-a-vis Israel through international pressure.
Because anti-Semitism is racism, she is a racist!
Mr. Trump might have also criticized the other “horse ladies” inasmuch as Rep. Ocasio-Cortez has said holding facilities for immigrants on America’s border with Mexico are Holocaust concentration camps, has called for abolition of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Department of Homeland Security.
Last Saturday, at a Netroots Nation convention in Philadelphia, Rep. Pressley said black and brown people who work for U.S. Customs and Border Protection are “a cog” in the machine that perpetuates oppression and incarceration of people that “look just like them.”
Addressing would be office seekers she said: “We don’t need black faces that don’t want to be a black voice. We don’t need Muslims that don’t want to be a Muslin voice. We don’t need queers that don’t want to be a queer voice. If you’re worried about being marginalized and stereotyped, please don’t even show up because we need you to represent that voice.”
And we can’t forget Rep. Tlaib’s tweet after being sworn in: “When your son looks at you and said ‘Mamma, look you won — bullies don’t win.’ And I said, ‘Baby they don’t because we’re gonna go in there and we’re gonna impeach the motherf-----.”
If these representatives of the people elected by the people don’t love America, they should leave.
It’s not about immigration — or racism. It’s about love of country, about America, and about the ideals on which this country was founded.
