After almost two weeks of self-congratulation and smiles, the elites at the 25th United Nations Conference of the Parties in Madrid is collapsing, making no progress. Because they couldn’t agree on how to fight what they perceive as global warming and how to pay to fight it.
Under the Paris Climate Accord in December 2015, 196 nations agreed to limit global temperature rise to “well below” 2º Celsius by pledging to curb their emission of carbon dioxide. All except China and India, the world’s No. 1 and No. 4 carbon emitters, along with some others, which have said they will not only not limit their emissions, but will increase them until at least 2030.
(President Trump, thankfully, withdrew the U.S. from the accord, and now because of technology we have already reduced our CO2 emission lower than all other nations and because of fracking fossil fuel have become a world exporter of energy.)
As we’ve repeatedly said, the climate is always changing. It’s been happening for centuries. It will continue. But believing that mankind can influence climate change — in this case global warming, if it is, indeed, occurring — is the greatest hoax enacted on the world.
The purpose to this madness is socialism. Those who control governments will decide what is best for everyone else. By limiting what they can do and what they can have.
This past May, Saikat Chakrabarti, former chief of staff of New York Democrat socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, revealed that her so-called “Green New Deal” that has conned all the Democrat Party presidential hopefuls, is a socialist and communist lie, a Marxist plot of socialist redistribution to take over America’s economy.
“The interesting thing about the Green New Deal,” he said, “is it wasn’t originally a climate thing at all. Do you guys think of it as a climate thing? Because we really think of it as a how-do-you-change-the-entire economy thing?”
Global warming, which the Madrid conferees know, is a money machine fueled by politicians and scientists milking the money trough. Curbing global warming is all about climate cash, about the redistribution of wealth, taking wealth from rich nations and distributing it to Third World nations.
