On Thursday, July 18, the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives passed HR 582, the Raise the Wage Act 231-199, to increase the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour.
The increase would be phased in over six years gradually raising the federal minimum by $1.30 every year until Jan. 1, 2025, after which it would be $15 per hour.
The current North Carolina and federal minimum, wage is $7.25 an hour.
With the support of three Republicans and all three N.C. Democrat representatives — Alma Adams, G.K. Butterfield and David Price — all of whom voted for the act, it would also index the minimum wage to inflation.
The legislation “met with resistance from moderate Democrats who were concerned about the bill’s economic impact on their rural districts,” said Jack Crowe at National Review Online. “The moderate’s opposition to what was a signature campaign promise of many newly elected progressive lawmakers widened an existing rift within the caucus.”
On July 8, before the House passed the HR 582, the Congressional Budget Office released a cost estimate of the act.
Saying it would raise 1.3 million Americans out of poverty, it said 1.3 million workers would lose jobs in the median scenario, and 3.7 million jobs would be lost in the worst case scenario.
“Put differently,” said Michael Saltsman, managing director of the Employment Policies Institute in The Wall Street Journal, “as many as three people would lose their jobs for each person no longer in poverty.”
He said Democrats, having pledged a $15-an-hour minimum in 2018 campaigns, have responded to the CBO’s wage warning by ignoring it.
“The act would reduce real family income by $9 billion once phased in,” he continued, “as reductions in employment (among other impacts) offset the increase in some workers’ pay.”
NC Policy Watch intern and UNC-Chapel Hill student Aditi Kharod said the act would raise the wages of 17 million workers who would otherwise earn less than $15 per hour, and it might increase the wages of 10 million other workers who earn slightly more than $15 an hour now, but the CBO acknowledges “there is considerable uncertainty about the responsiveness of employment to an increase in the minimum wage. Many studies have found little or no effect of minimum wages on employment, but many others have found substantial reductions in employment.”
He said 2018 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said 79,000 workers in North Carolina receive minimum wage or less, and calculations by the N.C. Budget and Tax Center (BTC) say $15 an hour is “far too low to really be considered a living wage for almost anyone.”
In March, in “The 2019 Living Income Standard for 100 Counties,” BTC policy analyst Brian Kennedy said, “The minimum wage standard is ineffective at reflecting what it takes to make ends meet because it was never intended to do anything more than represent a basic pay floor.
“Raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour would be a huge and important first step, but still won’t ensure every family in North Carolina earns enough to put food on the table and pay for expenses like child care,” said Mr. Kennedy. “In addition to livable wages, workers need access to tools like predictable scheduling and paid leave, and policies that provide access to health care, food assistance and affordable child care which give them the ability to plan, save and make decisions that work best for their families.”
In a video posted by America Rising Monday, Michigan Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a member of the “Squad” composed of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota — all freshman members of the House — said the federal minimum wage should be $20 an hour because the cost of “a lot of things” have increased.
When the House passed HR 582, Vermont Democrat Sen. Bernie Sanders, vying for his party’s presidential nomination, tweeted the day was “historic” and “This is what happens when working people build a movement for change.” A day later it was revealed that he pays his staff less than minimum wage.
Because wage hikes will cause some businesses to fold and cause layoffs in others, and because Democrats, the Open Borders Party, continue to encourage more illegal aliens to enter America, their increasing invasion will multiply competition for minimum wage jobs, making jobs scarce in that income bracket. Which will cause more people to lose jobs and live in poverty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.