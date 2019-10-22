If you’re in academia and you criticize global warming, your career will end.
This is what happened to Susan Crockford, adjunct assistant professor at the University of Victoria in Canada.
After 15 years of “high profile as a speaker and author stemming from her widely cited research on polar bears and dog domestication,” said The Washington Times, her renewal application of job status was rejected without explanation.
All because she has done more, said the Times, “to sink the claims that climate change is endangering polar bears.”
Which is more hokum, more global warming lies.
Despite widespread belief that the population of polar bears is only a few thousand, the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s 2015’s Red List of Threatened Species said they have grown and now number between 25,000 and 35,000.
But anyone in academia, which is a carefully controlled culture, who contradicts climate alarmists can kiss their job and their tenure goodbye. They will go to the way of the dodo bird — extinct.
The dismissal of Ms. Crockford, who earned a Ph.D. in interdisciplinary studies, specifically biology and anthropology in 2004, has raised alarm over the implications of academic freedom and the rise of the “cancel culture” for professors and scientists who challenge climate catastrophe predictions.
Although Ms. Crockford was working without pay from the university, she said losing the university position will harm her ability to secure grant funding.
“No one suggested funds were involved,” she said. “The point is that I will not be able to apply for research grants and in most cases will be unable to collaborate with colleagues on their research projects without a university affiliation.”
“Professor after professor has been hounded, silenced, censured or fired for speaking out against the approved man-made climate crisis narrative,” said Marc Morano, author of the Politically Incorrect Guide to Climate Change.
“The message to any climate dissenters in academia is once again reinforced,” he said. “Stay silent with your skepticism or risk endangering your career.”
Because doing so would contradict the cultural lie spread by former Vice President Al Gore and the legion of climate alarmists that global warming was killing polar bears. No, they are thriving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.