As was gleefully acknowledged following the 2008 presidential election - “Elections have consequences.” The best reflection of that truism was seen Monday in Richmond, Va. as tens of thousands of Second Amendment supporters rallied to tell the Democrat-controlled legislature that their constitutional rights would not be abridged.
What is also apparent in this highly publicized event is that gun-rights advocates are not violent and extreme as some in the liberal metro media and progressive politicians would like the public to believe. On the contrary, the vast majority of the protestors are just “regular folks” who enjoy the ownership and use of firearms and are not “right wing extremists committed to death and destruction.”
The civility and decorum obvious in this public protest proved the sincerity of the concerns. In fact, the efforts of the participants to clean up the rally area speaks volumes about both civility and decorum, a definite contrast to the recent progressive rallies such as the Women’s March in Washington DC where trash and debris were left for the public services, at the cost of taxpayers, to clean up.
As Sefton Coffee company owner Jeannie Skinner, whose Richmond coffee shop is located in the rally area of downtown Richmond, told a Washington Post reporter, “Everyone has been beyond pleasant. In fact, it was kind of fun.”
But civility and decorum were not the only apparent messages. The other message delivered Monday is that yes, “elections do have consequences” and in this case the consequence is that the Democrat-controlled Virginia state legislature is not trusted to defend and secure the Second Amendment rights of its citizens. This distrust will hopefully result with another election of legislators who are responsive to their duty to uphold the constitution.
