"Often the vulnerability of a politician is reflected by the desperate caliber of their spin. When a campaign can’t even put together a convincing case with cherry picked evidence, it’s easy to conclude that their argument doesn’t pass the smell test.
"Elizabeth Warren, trying to deflect widespread worries that she’s be the Democrat Party’s riskiest best to take on President Trump, is the latest example of a candidate without a plan to address her biggest problem.
"In a New York Times story on the subject, Warren’s campaign offered two arguments as to why she’d be a formidable challenger against Trump. Her team has pointed to her hotly contested victory against Sen. Scott Brown in 2012, which quieted skeptics who were wary of her candidacy at the time. …
"If a candidate’s strongest case for electability is that she won a Senate seat in the most Democratic state in the country — in a banner year for the Democrat Party — then she’s got an electability problem.
"The fact that Warren is still hanging onto her victory over Brown is revealing. It would be the equivalent of Republicans reveling over defeating Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama in next year’s election — a result that many GOP officials expect, given the conservative nature of the state."
From “Why Elizabeth Warren is Trump’s Weakest Opponent” by Josh Kraushaar, National Journal, Aug. 18, and published in The Wall Street Journal Aug. 19.
