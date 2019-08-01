This summer has been hot. But it’s summer so we should expect heat, even high temperatures, which we saw in July. We should thank the stars for the invention of air conditioning.
Exacerbated by a drought, this will change as a tropical depression is forecast to form south of the Leeward Islands and head north.
Elsewhere in the world, Norway’s most advanced polar research vessel, the Kronprins Haakon, ended its summer expedition to the Arctic early after thick ice prevented the ship from reaching the North Pole, wrote Kevin McGwin in an article on arctictoday.com “For Norway’s newest ice breaker, it’s (almost) to the pole and back.”
At Canada Free Press, Jack Dini, author of Challenging Environmental Mythology, quoted the ship’s captain saying thick one-year ice combined with large patches of multi-year ice merged to form powerful helmets which were impenetrable.
Capt. Johnny Peder Hansen said that this year Arctic sea ice in the area of interest on July14 was unexpectedly thicker than it was last year at the same time, and a heck of a lot more than what some climate models and Al Gore projected a bit more than 10 years ago.
“The ice is still three meters (10 feet) thick, in mid-July,” he said citing iceagenow.info July 16, 2019. “Even the researchers’ long special purpose chainsaws proved hopeless, while the 20,000 horsepower Kronprins Haakon, at a cost of U.S. $175 million, failed miserably at attempts to push through.” He also reported:
• The University of Rhode Island’s Inner Space Center (ISC) planned to conduct an innovative Northwest Passage Project research expedition with a team of natural scientists, students and a professional film crew from Aug. 23 to Sept. 13, 2018. On the morning of Aug. 24, their ship became grounded in the western Gulf of Boothia in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago. The ship was eventually refloated and all passengers were safely returned and cared for. Ed Struzik, a Canadian author and photographer called this a harrowing account, “The grounding of the research vessel was a reminder of the hazards of increased ship traffic in an ice-free arctic.”
• On Aug. 29, 2018, an 11-meter sailboat, attempting the Northwest Passage, was crushed and sunk by Arctic Ice in the Bellot Strait.
• In June 2017, a science team on Canadian research icebreaker CCGS Amundsen involving 40 scientists from five universities and $17 million in taxpayer funding to study climate change canceled the first leg of the 2017 expedition because of the severe ice conditions and the increasing demand for search and rescue operations and ice escort.
Noting that the incentive to cross Arctic passages in the summer is huge and that doing so would mean at least a week of fame with the media blaring out your name along with grossly hyped headlines of an Arctic ice meltdown due to global warming, Mr. Dini said, “Yet the increasing chaotic nature of the climate system in the Arctic is making it difficult to predict how sea ice is going to behave. The changing ice conditions are also making it difficult to rely on climatological technology to predict day to day and seasonal environmental variability in the region.”
Perhaps before starting these ill-advised trips, said climatedepot.com in a post titled “Arctic sea ice surprise global warming experts by remaining stable this decade” June 28, 2019, “folks should check with the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI). This organization reported that since 2010, i.e. nine years ago, the sea ice areas of the Arctic have been growing in trend. Reports about disappearing sea ice in the Arctic are fake news.”
It added that DMI also reported that for 15 years, the sea ice areas of the Arctic have been stable at around 13 million km2. Once again, reports about disappearing sea ice in the Arctic are fake news.”
For those worrywarts who have been predicting doom and gloom, aka global warming, the news that Arctic ice is advancing and not retreating is obviously good news on top of more good news.
