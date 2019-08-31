With millions of Americans bewailing recent mass murder events — saying they happened because America has removed God from public life and public schools — the Democratic National Committee has validated and solidly aligned itself with that judgment.
At its summer convention in San Francisco a week ago yesterday, the DNC unanimously passed a resolution praising the ideals and principles of “religiously unaffiliated” Americans as the “largest religious group within the Democratic Party.”
The Secular Coalition of America, an organization that lobbies on public policy on behalf of atheists, agnostics and humanists celebrated the resolution as the first time a major political party has “embraced American nonbelievers.”
Sarah Levin, director of government affairs for the Secular Coalition, praised the resolution as a way “to ensure policy is driven by science and evidence, not sectarian beliefs.”
The resolution says: “… the religiously unaffiliated demographic has tripled in the last two decades, now representing 25% of the overall American population and 35% of those under the age of 30; and
“… religiously unaffiliated Americans overwhelmingly share the Democratic Party’s values, with 70% voting for Democrats in 2018, 80% supporting same-sex marriage, and 61% saying immigrants make American society stronger; and
“… the religiously unaffiliated demographic represents the largest religious group within the Democratic Party, growing from 19% in 2007 to one in three today
“… the Democratic Party is an inclusive organization that recognizes that morals, values, and patriotism are not unique to any particular religion, and are not necessarily reliant on having a religious worldview at all; and
“… nonreligious Americans made up 17% of the electorate in 2018 and have the potential to deliver millions more votes for Democrats in 2020 with targeted outreach to further increase turnout of nonreligious voters; and a record number of openly nonreligious candidates are running for public office …” so those sharing the Democratic Party’s values should advocate for “rational public policy based on sound science and universal humanistic values.”
The resolution criticizes those “with misplaced claims of ‘religious liberty,’ to justify public policy that has threatened the civil rights and liberties of many Americans.”
The American Conservative said Michael Wear, a young Evangelical Democrat who did religious outreach for the Obama White House, wrote:
“These people actually approved a resolution with the claims: ‘the religiously unaffiliated demographic represents the largest religious group within the Democratic Party.’ Because Protestants are all divided with their denominations, but the religiously unaffiliated are coherent.
“… I just want to be clear. This is both politically stupid, but also just stupid on a fundamental level that transcends electoral politics.”
The DNC’s message to those who believe in God evokes The New York Times headline of Jan. 9, 1966, “God is dead,” and the April 8, 1966, Time magazine cover in red letters on a black background asking (and replying) “Is God dead?”
To the DNC, Christians are dead.
