Transfixed on impeachment to annul what American voters did in 2016 when they elected Donald Trump president, Democrats definitely don’t want any focus, or even mention, of America’s soaring economy.
Because they would have to credit Mr. Trump.
“Job growth bolsters confidence,” blared the front-page headline in the weekend Wall Street Journal. It explained that “Stocks, bond yields climb after reports show robust hiring, drop in unemployment.”
The story continued: “Employers added 266,000 jobs last month — the fastest pace since 312,000 in January — and the jobless rate dropped to 3.5%, matching September as the lowest level since 1969, the Labor Department said Friday. Wages also advanced, up 3.1% from a year earlier.”
The jobless rate of 3.5% is a 50-year low. Couple that with benefits accruing for the less skilled or formerly jobless, and we have a win-win.
Job growth has averaged 180,000 a month so far this year, said the Journal, “which is down from 223,000 in all of 2018 but is still remarkably healthy for 10 years into an economic expansion.”
The president of Manpower Group’s North America division is quoted saying, “This is a ‘who would have thought moment?’ No one would have ever guessed we could be sitting at 3.5% unemployment with 110 months of job gains.”
All of which is good news — great news — for America’s economy.
It also proves and illustrates what Mr. Trump said: “Promises made; promises kept.”
The 2020 presidential election can’t come soon enough.
