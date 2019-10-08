Some of the news media trumpeted yesterday that President Donald Trump said failed 2016 Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton should run again.
“All I want for Christmas is for Hillary to run again,” he tweeted.
She will.
Because she feels she was denied. And because she feels she was entitled to be president, the first female president.
She says Mr. Trump is an illegitimate president.
He says she is a legitimate loser.
She is.
But she won’t accept that reality.
“I think that Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren,” Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter.
Mr. Trump also said Mrs. Clinton should finally come clean about her deleted emails from her private server before running again.
“The Crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails …” he wrote.
Now on a book tour with her daughter Chelsea promoting their book The Book of Gutsy Women, on “Good Morning America” last week she said, “The gutsiest thing I’ve ever done [is] to stay in my marriage.”
Actually, said Bill Thomas on “American Greatness,” staying married to Bill Clinton was not the “gutsiest thing” she ever did. It was simply the most calculating she did because she could never have succeeded as a divorced woman, the ex-wife of a former president.
When Mrs. Clinton enters the presidential race as a two-time loser — and she will because the Democrats don’t have a serious candidate in Elizabeth Warren or Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders — we will revisit, among a host of things, her mishandling classified information on her private email account.
We will revisit then FBI Director James Comey’s decision announcing at a press conference July 5, 2016, not to charge her with criminal wrongdoing in her email scandal.
Mr. Comey said the FBI found 110 emails in 52 email chains on her server containing classified information, 8 of which contained “top secret information at the time they were sent,” and 36 chains had “secret” information and 8 contained “confidential information.”
We will revisit his blasting her for stupidity, saying she and anyone in her position as secretary of state “should have known that an unclassified system was no place for that conversation” and “even if information is not marked classified in an email, participants who know or should know that the subject matter is classified are still obligated to protect it.”
We will revisit — as perhaps some will in the media — her habitual habit of lying, particularly lying about the use of her secret server to send and receive classified, top secret information, which showed blatant disregard for national security and a continued pattern of bad judgment.
We will revisit that she lied about what she did and didn’t do regarding Benghazi, when Islamic terrorists attacked two U.S. government facilities Sept. 11-12, 2012, and we will revisit her lies about what caused the deaths of four Americans. And her lies to their families. And her infamous remark, “What difference at this point does it make?”
She didn’t tell the truth. Because she can’t tell the truth!
Because she’s delusional and she’s a pathological liar — an extreme, uncontrolled, obsessive neurotic liar.
Party faithful Democrats don’t care. Why should they? They didn’t care in 2016. They don’t care now. Because they feel she was “entitled” to be president.
So many things will be revisited, all across the media spectrum.
