Democrats, along with millions of Americans, have been conned by New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her “Green New Deal.”
Saikat Chakrabarti, her chief of staff and the brains behind her, revealed that the Green New Deal was all about controlling the American economy — changing it drastically with Marxist overtones — and it had absolutely nothing to do with controlling the climate.
As if it ever could. Which is like saying mankind can control the climate. He. Can’t. And. Never. Will.
Democrats fell for this malarkey — hook, line and sinker. It turns out it was a socialist lie — rephrase that to a communist lie — and lies, big lies, are what socialism and communism have together in partnership.
The Green New Deal was a Marxist plot to take over America’s economy.
In a private meeting in May with Democrat Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who is among so many seeking the Democrat presidential nomination, Mr. Chakrabarti revealed that the Green New Deal is all about economic control.
“The interesting thing about the Green New Deal,” he said, “is it wasn’t originally a climate thing at all. Do you guys think of it as a climate thing? Because we really think of it as a how-do-you-change-the-entire economy thing?”
Thankfully, a Washington Post reporter overheard was what being discussed, said Rush Limbaugh on his Friday afternoon show — and he “made the mistake of repeating it.”
Emphasizing that Mr. Inslee thought they were having a private conversation, Mr. Limbaugh said they (Ms. Ocasio-Cortez and Mr. Chakrabarti) “didn’t want Inslee incorporating this thing and running off and promoting it, not understanding what their objectives were.
“It’s nothing more than a way to transform the U.S. economy, which means to transform the country. And they’re using climate change as a phony, seductive technique using everything else they’ve already used about it,” said Mr. Limbaugh.
Among those who fell for this trick, this deception, this fraud, this sham, are all the Democrat presidential candidates: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker and the others.
When they announced they were running for their party’s nomination, each pledged they endorsed the Green New Deal.
Who in their right mind would believe Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s claim, announced Jan. 21, that we only have 12 years to save the planet from everlasting damnation unless we do something now?
“Millennials and people, you know, Gen Z and all these folks that will come after us are looking up and we’re like: ‘The world is gonna end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change …” she said.
These Democrat presidential candidates believed her. They had to. So they would be perceived as politically correct amongst liberal voters.
Were they stupid? Yes! Were they naïve? Yes! Were they gullible? Absolutely Yes!
Were the Green New Deal put in place, it would have rebuilt every single structure in the United States, replacing each with state-of-the-art energy efficiency, which was to be determined by — government. The Green New Deal would have also ended all traditional forms of energy in the next 10 years to achieve net zero emissions.
It would have also decommissioned every nuclear plant within 10 years, and ended our reliance on fossil fuels. Electric vehicles would have been the mode of transportation.
It would have also replaced air travel with high speed rail. And it would have shut down cattle ranches because cows produce flatulence, which they said contributes to carbon dioxide.
It would have also included universal health, and cut the defense budget sharply and guaranteed federal jobs, all of which would be unionized, for practically everybody. If one didn’t want to work, well, no worry, you would be paid a stipend that would never disappear. Life would be grand.
Oh, and this is where everything gets really interesting — the cost would have been (today’s estimate) $93 trillion — give or take another $30 trillion because we don’t know how that figure was derived and because government would be so heavily involved in everything which always costs more.
To adjust to this new world order, which is what it would be, we would be assigned to environmentally friendly tasks.
This was the utopian goal — as it is always — with Marxists. Control the economy, control the people. Toe the party line, submit and inform and you’re favored and win. You’re an automaton.
Thankfully, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s lie was revealed.
