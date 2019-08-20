Renewable energy has been touted as a solution to the greatest hoax perpetrated on mankind the manufactured global warming crisis. But as “The Performance of Wind Farms in the United Kingdom and Denmark” by Gordon Hughes, a professor of economics at the University of Edinburgh, reveals, wind farms are less than reliable.
Which, as we’ve reported before, is not new news.
Energy derived from both wind and solar is not only less than reliable, it’s also very, very expensive.
Analyzing Mr. Hughes’s report —a former senior adviser on energy and environmental policy at the World Bank, published in 2012 — Willis Eschenbach points out that windmills, both offshore and onshore, in both the U.K. and Denmark decline significantly with age.
In the U.K., where consumers pay more in renewable electricity subsidies per kilowatt hour than U.S. consumers pay retail for electricity, consumers are essentially paying much more for much less.
An analysis of wind energy supplied to the United Kingdom National Grid showed wind farms produce significantly less electricity than had been thought and cause more problems for the grid than had been believed.
When wind power frequently drops to almost nothing, it often happens just when demand is at its early evening peak. One third of the time, wind output was less than 10% of capacity, and at other times was significantly less.
What is standard is both the U.S., as well as the U.K. and Denmark, as Mr. Eschenbach notes, is “the subsidy regime is extremely generous.”
Without “the subsidy regime,” windmills wouldn’t be built. They wouldn’t exist.
When windmills are built — always with government subsidies — utilities are forced to buy what they generate. The utilities are also forced to maintain fossil fuel electric generating power because windmills don’t always function.
Under the fantasy of eco-environmentalism, the reality is industrial wind power is a delusion. Study after study shows industrial wind power, promoted by legislation written principally to enrich large business concerns that delight in feeding at the government trough, causes more harm than benefit to the environment and humans, and has no consequential environmental benefit whatsoever. Those who think wind power is the answer are sadly mistaken.
