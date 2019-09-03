As Hurricane Dorian approaches, cries that it’s the result of global warming may be heard.
After all, storm surge will occur, which combined with the naturally occurring predicable king tides will fit neatly into the hysteria that mankind’s use of fossil fuels is responsible for the storm.
But that is not so.
Fossil fuels and carbon dioxide — always cited by climate alarmists — did not cause Hurricane Dorian. Nor will they cause any other hurricanes that are spawned this year.
Writing on PowerLine last week, John Hinderaker posted an article he had written for “Climate,” in which he said in order to address some of the problems associated with the collection of temperature records, “the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) implemented, beginning in 2005, a new surface temperature measurement system in the U.S.,” which said:
[The U.S. Climate Reference Network] includes 114 pristinely maintained temperature stations spaced relatively uniformly across the lower 48 states. NOAA selected locations that were far away from urban and land-development impacts that might artificially taint temperature readings.
Prior to the USCRN going online, alarmists and skeptics sparred over the accuracy of reported temperature data. With most preexisting temperature stations located in or near urban settings that are subject to false temperature signals and create their own microclimates that change over time, government officials performed many often-controversial adjustments to the raw temperature data. Skeptics of an asserted climate crisis pointed out that most of the reported warming in the United States was non-existent in the raw temperature data, but was added to the record by government officials.
The USCRN has eliminated the need to rely on, and adjust the data from, outdated temperature stations.
And said Mr. Hinderaker, USCRN shows no global warming. He quoted James Taylor who wrote at Real Clear Energy:
There is also good reason to believe U.S. temperatures have not warmed at all since the 1930s. Raw temperature readings at the preexisting stations indicate temperatures are the same now as 80 years ago. All of the asserted U.S. warming since 1930 is the product of the controversial adjustments made to the raw data. Skeptics point out that as the American population has grown, so has the artificial warming signal generated by growing cities, more asphalt, more automobiles, and more machinery.
If anything, the raw temperature readings should be adjusted downward today relative to past temperatures (or past temperatures adjusted upward in comparison to present temperatures) rather than the other way around. If raw temperature readings are the same today as they were 80 years ago, when there were fewer artificial factors spuriously raising temperature readings, then U.S. temperatures today may actually be cooler than they were in the early 20th century.
Added Mr. Hinderaker:
“USCRN promises to be a valuable contribution to the raging debate over climate, as long as the alarmists don’t get their hands on the data and start changing it.”
Last year the United Nations Climate Panel declared we’re not seeing an increase in hurricanes, but we are seeing an increase in hurricane costs because more people with more wealth live in in hurricane prone areas.
Thus, perceived global warming is just that — perceived.
