Liberal media pundits and candidates running for the Democrat socialist presidential nomination are featuring the blame game this week.
They are blaming President Trump — because — why not? They hate him and don’t believe he should be president. And after all, someone has to be blamed for Saturday morning’s mass shooting deaths of 22 people in El Paso, Texas, not counting the wounded — and he fits the bill.
Because the El Paso shooter left a manifesto in which he said his attack was “a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas. They are the instigators, not me,” he wrote. “I am simply defending my country from cultural and ethnic replacement brought on by an in vasion [sic].”
Which fills the leftist notion — imperfectly if not perfectly — because Mr. Trump has made what they consider to be belligerent, nationalistic statements in his defense of America’s border security.
The pundits and Democrat socialist candidates would also like to blame him collaterally for the shooting deaths of nine other people that took place in Dayton, Ohio 12 hours after the El Paso shooting.
But because that shooter, killed by police about 30 seconds after he fired his first shot, was a registered Democrat who described himself as a “leftist” on Twitter and who said he supported Sen. Elizabeth Warren., D-Mass., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and that he advocated socialism, communism and supported Antifa, that is proving difficult.
That shooter also posted pro-socialist content on social media and said he advocated violence against “fascists” and white supremacists, and he posted hashtags that included “selfie4satan” and “HailStatan.” All of which make him challenging.
Statements in the manifesto of the El Paso shooter are also making him increasingly problematic because he said Democrat and Republican lawmakers “have been failing us for decades. They are either complacent or involved in one of the biggest betrayals of the American public in history.
“The Democrat Party will own American and they know it. They have already begun the transition by pandering heavily to the Hispanic voting bloc in the first Democratic debate. They intend to use open border, free healthcare for illegals, citizenship and more to enact a political coup by importing and then legalizing millions of new voters. With policies like these, the Hispanic support for Democrats will likely become nearly unanimous in the future. The heavy Hispanic population in Texas will make us a Democrat stronghold,” he wrote.
Saying Mr. Trump had nothing to do with his action, he said, “My ideology has not changed for several years. My opinions on automation, immigration and the rest predate Trump and his campaign for president. I put ting [sic] this here because some people will blame the President or certain presidential candidates for the attack. This is not the case.
“I know the media will probably call me a white supremacist anyway and blame Trump’s rhetoric. The media is infamous for fake news. Their reaction to this attack will likely just confirm that,” he said.
In the case of the Dayton, Ohio, shooter, who murdered his sister in the shooting, it’s been revealed that he had violent fantasies about raping women and killing classmates. His friends knew. A former girlfriend knew. His school knew. And like Nicholas Cruz, the Parkland, Fla., school shooter, he had been suspended from school for compiling a list of people he wanted to kill.
But no one did anything. No one stopped him from buying a weapon. No one stopped him from murdering nine people.
In previous mass shootings — Parkland, Charleston and Sutherland Springs, Texas — federal authorities failed to put information into the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, thereby permitting a deranged person to murder.
In Dayton, Ohio, friends, and perhaps relatives, failed to prevent murders.
The rise of isolationism, perhaps fueled by feelings of abandonment, prevalent in too many of today’s youth is also an indicator of these tragedies. Communicating via social media, with people who think as they do, fosters more impersonal identity.
And forsaking God — if they were ever aware of Him — replacing Him with anger, advances rage.
Then believing they are omnipotent, and fascinated with guns and violence, they set out to change the world they inhabit. And we have calamity.
