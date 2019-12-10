The FBI was guilty of 51 violations and 9 false statements says John Solomon, an investigative journalist who has written for the Associated Press, The Washington Post, the Hill and “60 Minutes,” when it obtained a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant authorizing surveillance of former Trump presidential campaign aide Carter Page starting in October 2016.
Targeting the Trump presidential campaign, the indictment is contained in an attachment — labeled Appendix 1 — to the report filed by the U.S. Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz released this week.
Which raises the inevitable question: can the FBI be trusted?
Because under former Director James Comey, who along with former CIA director John Brennan and others devoted to former President Obama, used the FBI as an instrument squarely against President Trump. Because they wanted Hillary Clinton to be president.
The attachment identifies 51 procedural violations used by the FBI of the so-called Woods Procedures, the process by the FBI verifies information and assures the FISA Court its evidence is true to ensure facts to obtain a FISA warrant are truthful.
“A whopping nine of those violations fell into the category called: ‘Supporting documents shows that the factual assertion is inaccurate,’” says Mr. Solomon. Which means, he says, that the FBI made nine false assertions to the FISA Court. Putting that in perspective, former Trump aides retired Army Col. Mike Flynn and George Papadopoulos were convicted of making single false statements to the FBI. Mr. Papadopoulos went to jail. Mr. Flynn awaits sentencing.
And the evidence convicting them was false.
The FBI made another nine factual claims — allegations — that were all bogus.
The majority of the remaining Woods violations — 33 in total — involved failing to provide any evidence in the procedure backing up assertion in the FISA warrant application, says Mr. Solomon.
The question looms: Can the FBI be trusted?
