North Carolina enjoys a proud heritage in education, particularly post-secondary education. The state is noted for its variety of both public and private colleges and universities. And of course the state proudly heralds the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as the nation’s first public university. But the firsts don’t stop there. The state is also a leader in the field of technical education and training.
In 1957 the state led the nation in developing what is becoming a major economic catalyst- the community college system. That year the state’s leadership recognized the need to adjust for a changing economy and work environment, becoming the first state in the country to provide custom-specific customized training for existing and future industries in the state. This effort eventually morphed into what is now a statewide community college system.
Since the initiation of the Community College Act of 1957, other states across the nation have initiated similar programs but still North Carolina’s program, while the third largest in the country, is ranked among the best.
It is with pride that we read that Carteret Community College (CCC) which started out as a technical institute over 50 years ago is continuing to grow and provide technical and academic training that will support the state’s and region’s vibrant economy. But this growth comes with costs which will require a private-public partnership.
One of 58 community colleges in the state, CCC is facing expanding stress on its facilities resulting from rapid enrollment at a higher than anticipated rate. This past year the college’s enrollment was seven per cent higher than the previous year, almost three per cent above the state average.
To accommodate the current 6,000 full and part-time students and the anticipated increase in the years ahead CCC is working with the county’s EDC director to monitor workforce development and to better prepare facilities and programs for future demands. In the past two years the college has initiated five new associate degree programs to address the needs of local businesses in construction and manufacturing. Soon to be completed is a new Culinary Arts Center that is providing the needed skills for a growing hospitality industry.
To supplement county and state funding for the college’s operations and anticipated facility needs the college has tasked its foundation to raise $5.1 million as a capital campaign.
The push for education will not decline as the country and the world deal with the new industries developing as a result of the technology paradigm. There’s a constant demand for existing technical skills such as welding, which according to the American Welding Society will face a shortage of 375,000 welders in just three years. But then there are the skill sets needed for products yet invented and service not yet defined that can best be met through the community college system because of its flexible academic structure and close ties to industry.
The economic progress for our county, state and region begins with an educated and skilled workforce and that future can best be met if we, as a community are willing to invest in the future.
