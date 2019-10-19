Still branding others for her election loss, Hillary Clinton, the Democrat Party’s failed 2016 presidential candidate, labeled Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, 38, a Democratic presidential candidate and congresswoman from Hawaii, a Russian asset.
Discussing foreign influence and the upcoming election on “Campaign HQ” podcast Thursday with David Plouffe, President Obama’s 2008 campaign manager, Mrs. Clinton, 71, said, without specifically naming Rep. Gabbard, that she is a “favorite of the Russians” who are grooming her as a third party candidate in 2020 to help President Trump win reelection.
Asked about third party candidates such as Jill Stein, the 2016 Green Party candidate, who she also labeled “a Russian asset,” Mrs. Clinton said:
“They [the Russians] are also going to do third party again. I’m not making any predictions, but I think they’re got their eye on somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third party candidate.
“She’s the favorite of the Russians. They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far.”
Humiliating presidential hopeful California Sen. Kamala Harris in the second Democrat presidential debate in July for her record as California attorney general on criminal justice reform, the death penalty and the war on drugs — and she hasn’t recovered in the polls — Rep. Gabbard incurred the wrath of the liberal party establishment. Using inscrutable conditions, the Democratic National Committee excluded her from the next debate.
A major in the Hawaii Army National Guard, who served in Iraq from 2004-05 and was deployed to Kuwait from 2008-09, she spent two weeks this summer in Indonesia on a military training exercise. But meeting criteria for the fourth debate Tuesday night, she called coverage of her campaign by The New York Times and CNN “completely despicable.”
On Oct. 12, the Times said Rep. Gabbard “is injecting a bit of chaos into her own party’s primary race, threatening to boycott that debate to protest what she sees as a ‘rigging’ of the 2020 election. That’s left some Democrats wondering what, exactly, she is up to in the race, while others worry about supportive signs from online bot activity and the Russian news media.”
In August, she told CNN that if she did not obtain her party’s nomination she would not run as a third party candidate.
In Tuesday night’s debate, Rep. Gabbard said, “The New York Times and CNN have also smeared veterans like myself for calling to an end to this regime-change war [in Syria]. Just two days ago the New York Times put out an article saying I am a Russian asset and an Assad apologist and all these different smears. This morning, a CNN commentator said on national television that I’m an asset of Russia.”
Friday, calling Mrs. Clinton “the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long,” Rep. Gabbard said Mrs. Clinton had “finally come out from behind the curtain. From the day I announced my candidacy there has been a concerted campaign to destroy my reputation. We wondered who was behind it and why. Now we know. It was always you, through your proxies and powerful allies in the corporate media and war machine, afraid of the threat I pose. It’s now clear that this primary is between you and me. Don’t cowardly hide behind your proxies. Join the race directly.”
Friday night, repeating some comments on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Rep. Gabbard said the reason why Mrs. Clinton is doing what she’s doing “is because ultimately she knows she can’t control me … she won’t be able to manipulate me.”
Unwilling to accept responsibility that she lost an election that everybody — everyone — said she would win Mrs. Clinton is unwilling to leave the political stage. On a relentless quest to blame others for her loss, it is increasingly evident that she is totally consumed with Trump Derangement Syndrome. And has given up on sanity.
Hard to put into words how thankful we should be that our president decided to put himself up against the "Queen of the Democrooks" and all who supported her which includes everybody and every entity except us deplorables.
