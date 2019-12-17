Published by permission
NORTH HILLS, Calif. —
If the circus overseen by ringmaster Adam Schiff wasn’t enough to convince you that Democrats will stoop to absolutely anything to invalidate the 2016 election, the sequel, headed up by Jerry Nadler, should have sealed the deal.
Bringing in law professors who were billed as constitutional scholars to explain the legal basis for impeaching President Trump may have seemed like a good idea on paper, but it could hardly have played worse on TV.
Three of the four professors were every bit as partisan as the gaggle of bureaucrats who told Schiff’s committee that they had no proof Trump had done anything wrong, but they had suspicions. They closely resembled the earlier troupe of Pinocchio’s the Democrats ushered in for the sole purpose of slandering Brett Kavanaugh.
It’s a good thing Democrats don’t share Hollywood’s faculty for casting productions. It’s bad, though, that political partisans like Pamela Karlan, Noah Feldman and Michael Gerhardt are entrusted to teach young aspiring law students about truth and justice, and how both should be tossed aside in pursuit of a political end.
The lone exception was Professor Jonathan Turley, whom I have come to respect after seeing him on Fox News. What makes him so impressive is that, despite being a registered Democrat who voted for Hillary Clinton, he is more devoted to the law than to his party. He makes no secret of disliking the president, which made his remarks about the lack of legitimate grounds upon which to impeach him all the more impressive.
The other three professors made it clear that they were rooting for impeachment even though, when questioned by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., not one dared raise a hand when asked if they could name a single crime or misdemeanor committed by Trump.
The two of the three who least deserved to be delivering expert testimony to the House Judiciary Committee were Feldman and Karlan. Feldman was raised as an Orthodox Jew and has denounced Judaism while praising Sharia law as something “bold and noble.” What sort of law does he profess at Harvard?
Karlan is a close minded sourpuss. Judge her by her own words. She said she hates Trump so much she can’t even bear to walk past one of his properties. She said no evidence of a crime is even necessary to impeach this president. She also played a major role in the attempt to scuttle Brett Kavanaugh’s appointment to the Supreme Court.
She believes Trump’s position on NATO and climate change are reason enough to nullify the 63 million votes and the overwhelming Electoral College victory Trump received three years ago.
She describes herself as “a snarky, bisexual Jewish woman.” I don’t know why she identifies as bisexual, unless she thinks it makes her sound extra cool.
After this rollout of law professors who have no more respect for the law than Al Capone, what will Democrats do next?
My favorite moment on Congress’s “Bring a Law Professor to Work Day” came in the wake of Prof. Karlan getting a laugh from the yokels in the chamber by saying “Just because you name a child Barron doesn’t mean you can make him a baron.” Even if she was unaware the two words are spelled differently, I was delighted the First Lady chewed her out in a tweet for bringing a child into the fight.
As bad as the Mafia was, they had standards. They kept wives and kids out of it. So far as the left is concerned, there are no innocent victims. You’re either with them or you’re the enemy and must be destroyed by any means possible.
Most rational people would find problems with the trio of partisan witnesses who testified before Jerry Nadler’s committee, but Al Green, a boneheaded congressman burnishing his image as a proud black racist, whined the real problem was that none of the four law professors was a “person of color.”
• Now that Kamala Harris is no longer around to accuse black primary voters of being racist because they prefer white Joe Biden to her, the bellyaching has been left in the hands of Cory Booker.
He complains that the DNC, headed by Tom Perez, a person of color, as Al Green likes to say, has come up with rules that will result in a debate stage that will have more billionaires than blacks. He failed to mention that in spite of Perez being Hispanic, the stage will also have more billionaires than Latinos.
He may not have noticed, but there are about twice as many Latinos as blacks in America, but then we all know racial quotas only matter when they apply to certain groups or, in this case, individuals.
• All the Democrats contending for the nomination say they love this country, but the more I hear from them, the more obvious it becomes that they love it in the sense that women claim to love the men they marry in hopes of magically transforming them from head to toe.
Conservatives, on the other hand, love America the way its divinely inspired Founders envisioned it: a free country populated with free men and women willing to fight and die for their inalienable, God-given rights to life, liberty and the freedom to say and think whatever they like without the government’s approval.
© 2019 Burt Prelutsky
