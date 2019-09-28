Published by permission
NORTH HILLS, Calif. —
The time is long past when the mule was an appropriate symbol for the Democratic Party. The mule, after all, may be stubborn and even ornery, but it does its share of the work in exchange for its feed and rarely kicks anyone unless they have it coming.
But when you look at what passes for its presidential contenders and consider the influential members of the party, like Chuck Schumer, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Elijah Cummings, Rashida Tlaib, Maxine Waters, Ilhan Omar, Richard Blumenthal, Jerry Nadler, Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi, you realize that the mule is far too distinguished a mascot for them.
Worse yet, it’s not just the officeholders who are loathsome crawly creatures. Consider the toads who provide their funding. At the top of the list is George Soros, the Hungarian vulgarian who not only cooperated with the Nazis, separating Jews on their way to Auschwitz and Buchenwald from their valuables, but when, years later, was asked if he regretted his actions, said he didn’t, pointing out that if he hadn’t done it somebody else would have.
But Soros isn’t the only puke who has wormed his way into the good graces of the Clintons, the Obamas and the rest of the party’s hierarchy.
Don’t overlook the likes of Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein and Ed Buck, all of them major bundlers for the Democrats, all of them sexual degenerates.
Because enough is never enough for these scumbags, they each eventually overplayed their hands. Weinstein is on trial, Epstein is dead and Buck was just arrested. But Buck, 65, wasn’t arrested until after the third young male hustler died of an overdose of methamphetamines in his West Hollywood apartment.
For years, everyone knew that Buck had a thing for inviting black street hustlers back to his place for sex and drugs. Word was he found black men wearing white jockey shorts a particular turn-on.
Still, Democratic politicians never had a problem with shaking his hands for the camera, any more than the Clintons objected to being snapped sitting cheek-to-unshaven jowl with Harvey Weinstein at political fund-raisers. On the other hand, just to be fair, Weinstein never raised any objections to being photographed with Jeffrey Epstein’s best friend, Bill Clinton, either.
• I despise Justin Trudeau for his left wing politics, just as I despised his left wing father Pierre Trudeau and his mother, Margaret, a scatterbrain who while married, had affairs with Ted Kennedy and various members of the Rolling Stones.
However, I refuse to pile on the Canadian prime minister just because he wore blackface to a few parties years ago. I’m sure some will blame it on my white privilege or my male toxicity, but I just don’t think donning blackface is a capital offense. Al Jolson did it all the time and nobody ever complained about it.
It’s no more a sign of bigotry than naming a football team the Redskins or a baseball team the Indians.
It would be the equivalent of condemning Milton Berle for donning a dress in a comedy sketch or accusing Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon of misogyny for wearing drag in “Some Like it Hot.”
On the other hand, Justin is such a sanctimonious twit that he actually chastised a woman recently for saying “mankind” when every pompous, politically correct, lunkhead knows you’re expected to say “personkind.” So he deserves to be humiliated by the likes of me and, better yet, by the Canadian people in the upcoming election.
One thing I can tell you for certain is that if the governor, the lieutenant governor and the attorney general of Virginia —two white men who have donned blackface and one black man who stands accused of having raped two women — were Republicans, they would have been the ex-governor, the ex-lieutenant governor and the ex-attorney general of Virginia long before now.
• When you see what happens in Israel every time there’s an election, with both parties wheeling and dealing with scumbags who may only control three or four votes in the Knesset but hold the balance of power when it comes to creating a coalition government, our two-party system doesn’t seem quite as awful as it usually does.
• Liberals never seemed overly concerned that Elizabeth Warren advanced her academic career by lying about her family background. I wasn’t either. I just thought it was funny that anyone would wish to lie about descending from a people who still didn’t have a written language centuries after Cervantes created Don Quixote, Dante Alighieri wrote his Divine Comedy and Shakespeare produced “Hamlet,” and that Harvard would hire her based on her false ancestry.
But because Democrats are so immersed in identity politics that they become outraged if certain people announce their intellectual independence, they should be held to account for their hypocrisy. Let a black person admit to being a conservative and fellow blacks will call him an Oreo or an Uncle Tom and white liberals will insist he’s not really black.
The same holds true when it comes to conservative Latinos, and even to gays and lesbians who decide to take leave of their own particular plantations.
When it comes to identity politics, apparently only smug Democrats get to determine who’s the real deal and who’s the fraud trying to pass.
• Unless it has been removed for obvious reasons from the internet, there is a video of Nancy Pelosi explaining her favorite strategy for destroying a political enemy.
As she tells it, Democrats first tell a lie. Then when the media picks it up, it automatically becomes news, thus validating the lie. “And then,” she gloats, “we merchandise it. In politics, we call it a wrap-up smear.” At which point, she makes that spooky gesture with her hands, which in this case obviously suggests wrapping up a lie in a little box and adding a ribbon.
It’s not exactly news since we’ve all seen the technique used time and again against Donald Trump and Brett Kavanaugh, but it is shocking to hear the speaker of the House brag so candidly about the vile tactic.
Perhaps the worst thing about the video is that she’s obviously addressing members of the press. Although we don’t get to see them, we know who they are because at one point she actually says: “… and then you report the lie,” as if reminding these miserable hacks of the essential role they play in executing this disgusting charade.
© 2019 Burt Prelutsky
